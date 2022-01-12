Green is the new black: a revolutionary fashion act to empower brands

A “breakthrough” fashion act is set to make history in New York this year as it finally holds big brands accountable for their role in climate change.

From Armani to Boohoo, from Prada to Shein, all multinationals operating outside the fashion capital will be required to map at least 50 percent of their supply chains and work on the weakest links regarding the environment and human rights.

Unveiled on Friday, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act (or Fashion law) could be the first time that a U.S. state – or any country – has established general sustainability regulations for industry.

“As the fashion and business capital of the world, New York State has a moral responsibility to serve as a leader in mitigating the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry,” said the State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who is sponsoring the bill.

In a press release, she called it “a revolutionary piece of legislation that will make New York the world leader” by holding the fashion industry “accountable.”

Fashion enthusiasts and critics around the world agree that change is needed. A recent report from the World Resources Institute (WRI) found that industry is responsible for 2% of global annual greenhouse gas emissions.

With reports of chemical pollution rivers and unsafe working conditions, fashion crimes are no secret. Is the Fashion Act enough to impose real change?

What does the New York Fashion Act involve – and how ambitious is it?

Gone are the days when New York’s supply chains stretched around Manhattan’s Garment District. During production, our clothes now travel around the world in a sinuous way. This makes the search for their origins notoriously tricky.

Supporters of the new fashion law praised its ability to tackle this problem. The bill requires companies to detail the life cycle of their clothing: from the farms where the raw materials were mined, to factories and shipping.

They must then identify the points where they have the most negative impact on the environment and people. This will force them to look at fair wages, energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water and chemical management. They must also develop concrete plans to do better – in accordance with the Paris Agreement carbon emissions targets.

Fashion houses must also reveal their material production volumes, for example indicating how much cotton or leather they sell, and make them available to consumers online.

Otherwise, companies will be fined up to 2 percent of their annual revenue, with the money rightfully going to environmental justice projects administered by the US Department of Environmental Conservation. . They would also be appointed and humiliated by the New York attorney general, prompting them to change by hurting their profits in the workshop.

The bill is now making its way through Senate and Assembly committees, with Biaggi and Assembly co-sponsor Anna R. Kelles aiming to get it voted on in late spring.

If successful, companies will have 12 months to comply with the Supply Chain Mapping Directive and 18 months to disclose their impacts.

What are sustainable fashion experts saying about the Fashion Act?

Manufacturers, environmental activists and many other stakeholders were consulted during the drafting of the proposal, says Maxine Bédat, founder of the New Standard Institute, one of the nonprofits supporting the bill. Other notable supporters include the Natural Resources Defense Council and sustainable design pioneer Stella McCartney.

These early conversations and a broad base of support give Bill a greater chance for success. Bédat describes the Fashion Act as “an effort to meet the industry where it is, to recognize the good faith efforts it is already making and to propose a common standard, but to do it with bite”.

But not everyone agrees that the bill has enough teeth in its current form. Global Campaign Group Fashion revolution says the law “is an indication of a step in the right direction, but it needs more bite to ensure the protection of garment workers, the environment and to truly hold brands and retailers accountable for their actions. human and environmental impacts “.

“We are in a climate crisis, we have no time to come up with new legislation that allows loopholes in business and the maintenance of the status quo,” said Liv Simpliciano, head of policy and research at Euronews Green .

In particular, they ask that the proposal include specific measures on “level 1” suppliers who perform the cutting, sewing and finishing of garments. This would bring them closer to the Transparency commitment standard – established by a coalition of human rights organizations and global unions in 2017 – and empowering retailers about the direct impact their purchasing practices have on the people who make their clothes.

“It is crucial that brands and retailers consider stakeholder voices in their remediation efforts,” adds Simpliciano.