Men’s clothing that complements your wardrobe

The capsule wardrobe is the simplest and easiest way to create an outfit, saving time and effort. But the simple becomes complicated if you don’t have the experience and knowledge to train it. Most of us have a collection of things that have built up in the wardrobe over the years. In this collection there are old favorites, a lot of similar things and, of course, a few classics that never go out of style. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that, especially if you consider them to be a staple when creating an outfit. But in fact, it is enough to do some thoughtful shopping of Superdry Australia clothes, and then you will feel a lot more free when choosing new things in the stores. In this article, we have prepared a list of men’s wardrobe items that will simplify the selection of the image and greatly complement it.

oxford shirt

An Oxford shirt is a secret weapon in any man’s wardrobe as it can be worn in almost any situation except for a number of formal events. The button-down collar and the special fabric allow it to go well with jeans or a suit. The light blue color will never let you down, so you will feel comfortable in any occasion.

Combination

Every man should have a suit. So a two-button jacket will never cease to look good, despite periodic competition with the double-breasted jacket, popular in the eighties.

Dark blue jeans

Good jeans are an alternative to a suit. They are very different but just as important. Maybe you’ll wear jeans more often than anything else, so you need to make sure they fit perfectly. It should be noted that the color restrictions are conditional: black or gray jeans are also suitable, but, according to stylists, they are more suitable for the cold season.

T-shirt

A T-shirt is part of a man’s wardrobe regardless of the era. In fact, a T-shirt doesn’t have to mean anything except that its owner is a stylish man. Note: T-shirts with inscriptions and slogans are best kept for mass events, but those without these prints can be used with jeans and in some cases with a costume. In addition, a solid color t-shirt is ideal to wear under a knit. Whether there are several – white, gray or other monochrome colors.

Chinese

When jeans are not suitable, but a suit is too much, chinos will come in handy. This is something that does not lose its relevance for several decades. Classics in beige color will be a good alternative to a dark suit and blue jeans.

chelsea boots

Such shoes began to be worn in the XIX century, but they gained special popularity only in the sixties of the last century. They remain a good standard that can be combined with jeans or chinos, as well as with a suit.

Jumper

A fine-knit V-neck sweater is ideal to pair with a crew-neck t-shirt or to wear in warm weather.

Jacket

Bombers came back into fashion a few years ago and it seems they can already be considered a classic. Be careful, this black is always a good choice.

Polo

A short-sleeved polo shirt plays a universal role. So, choose a few quality models to enrich your wardrobe.

Socks

Replenish your stock of socks often, and leave plenty of them. Black, as always, goes with everything, but you can also buy striped or patterned socks just for the fun of it.

Bag

The question of the bag for many men is the most unpleasant. If you regularly have to carry a laptop or a briefcase is part of your daily life, then the solution, in this case, is one: use a simple black leather bag for documents, as it looks professional and elegant.

Wool scarf

Winter is coming and the scarf should definitely be on your shopping list. You can choose an elegant, for example, a finely knitted striped scarf from sheep’s wool or a red scarf from merino wool. It not only looks stylish but also warm.

Boots

Hiking boots are all the rage this winter. Don’t procrastinate that purchase: Long after they’re just a memento from a trendy runway, shoes will remain a must-have wardrobe item. The nubuck version will do just fine – it’s stylish enough to wear shoes not just for hiking, but just for walking.

Knitted beanie

If you want to protect yourself from the coming cold, buy a hat. Save your baseball cap for the summer vacation, a timeless option for the winter months is a wool cap, maybe even decorated with a tiger.

So, in this article, we have told you about things that will perfectly complement the male wardrobe and make the process of creating looks easier and simpler.