Designer Sir Paul Smith joins prestigious Royal Order for fashionable services





Celebrity designer Sir Paul Smith said the love of life and seeing his designs appreciated by others keeps him going as he joins a prestigious order in recognition of his work. Sir Paul, who is in his sixth decade as a force in British fashion, was named a fellow of the Order of Companions of Honor by the Duke of Cambridge in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday . Dressed in one of his signature bespoke suits, Sir Paul said: It’s really special due to the limited number of people who receive it, it’s also about the longevity that you’ve consistently contributed to the company. , jobs, exports and (having) enthusiasm and energy for young people. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Sir Paul Smith has been appointed a Member of the Order of Companions of Honor by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady / PA) (PA wire) The Order of Companions of Honor was established in 1917 by George V to recognize service of national significance and is sometimes considered the junior honor of the Order of Merit. It is made up of the sovereign and a maximum of 65 members. Sir Paul added: The love of life prompts me to get up every morning. Creativity is a very interesting stimulus because there is nothing better than having a great idea and then turning that idea into reality and seeing people appreciate what you have created is very nice. He joked that I had been named CBE by the Queen, received my knight from Prince Charles and now, along with William Ive, I got the full set. The designer has built a global brand that encompasses everything from shoes, perfumes and watches to ready-to-wear clothing for men and women, and has hundreds of stores in more than 70 countries with flagship outlets in cities like New York, London, Tokyo. and Milanese. < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> Sir Paul Smith said the love of life keeps me going (Jonathan Brady / PA) (PA wire) He’s known for his iconic multi-colored stripes, but at the heart of his success is classic British tailoring he learned as a teenager after his ambition to become a professional racing cyclist was cut short by a serious accident. He spent three months in hospital and during his recovery he made friends who introduced him to a pub in his hometown of Nottingham frequented by art students. There he was introduced to a creative world that inspired his interest in becoming a designer. His then girlfriend Pauline Denyer, a fashion graduate from the Royal College of Art who is now his wife, was an inspiration who taught him to sew and then encouraged him to open his first boutique in 1970 with 600 qu ‘he had saved. Sir Paul then launched his first collection for men and later a collection for women. He created a leading British brand and also found time to dress celebrities like David Bowie and accessorize the England football team.

