Kendall Jenner takes on ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore to friend’s wedding





Kendall Jenner has defended the striking, bare gown she wore to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021 after Perez rekindled the controversy over the dress. On New Years Eve, Perez posted more photos from her wedding, including photos with Jenner wearing the black Monôt dress. The post sparked further discussion from Instagram users who called Jenner’s dress “inappropriate” for a wedding. “Inappropriate attire at a wedding [Jenner]. I’m ashamed for you. # cringe, “one Instagram user wrote. Then another came to Jenner’s defense, noting that if Perez didn’t care, no one else should. “Tell them,” Perez replied to one of his supporters, reports Us weekly. “She was gorgeous and I loved it!” Jenner, 26, also intervened, confirming that she had asked permission from Perez. “[Perez], obvi also requested your approval in advance. We love beach weddings, “the model wrote. Jenner wore a more traditional teal silk dress to Perez’s ceremony because she was a bridesmaid. Jenner’s outfit at another wedding ceremony in November was also criticized by fans. When big sister Khloe Kardashian shared a photo from Simon Huck and Phil Ripotrella’s wedding, fans focused on Jenner’s gold gown with a thigh slit that looked a lot different from the black outfits everyone else wore. “Everyone fired but Kendal didn’t get the assignment,” wrote one Instagram user. “Did Kendall miss the black memo?” Another commented. Then again, a Jenner fan wrote: “All of them are pretty but Kendall is the cream of the crop! Flawless f-ing.” Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker have faced criticism for their behavior during Huck and Ripotrella’s wedding. A clip of the two caught attention on Reddit, where some accused them of “tasteless” PDAs. “I wasn’t too worried about their PDA, I found it a bit embarrassing but whatever, but it’s just gross!” wrote a Reddit user. “This kind of behavior is more of a strip club than a wedding,” commented another. Jenner is one of the highest paid models in the world. His latest concert is the face of the Michael Kors Collection spring 2022 advertising campaign. The first photos of the campaign were released on Monday and were intended as a love letter to Kors’ hometown. “With this campaign we wanted to bring the urban romance to life and the unique juxtaposition of New York City strength and grain with the love it inspires over and over again,” Kors said of the campaign, reports WWD.

