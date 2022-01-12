Pitti Uomo’s flagship menswear event opens in Italy







Ten C unveiled its latest collection at the show.

Image Credit: Instagram @ten_c_official

Pitti Uomo opens in Italy Pitti Uomo, which is arguably one of the most important menswear events in the world, opened in Florence, Italy, for its first physical event since the pandemic. In its 101st edition, Pitti Uomo is a biannual fashion fair that started in 1972. The seasonal menswear show is frequented by some of the world’s most stylish men who converge to see the latest trends in the industry. However, it is essentially a show where several designer brands, both rising and emerging, as well as the must-haves, come together to present their latest collections to buyers, visitors and the media. The first day saw the unveiling of the latest Fall-Winter trends. This edition saw the presence of several brands including Italian fashion house Lardini, while other labels and guests include Ecoalf, Paul and Shark, Ten C, Filson, Connolly, Marc O’Polo, Christopher Raeburn, Camper, Premiata , Holden, Aldomariacamillo and Save The Duck. No less than 600 latest fall-winter collections will be on display during the event, which will run until January 13. The Spanish footwear brand Camper was also there.

Image Credit: Instagram @camper

This year’s event will introduce you to the new brands to watch out for, showcase the best street style and give you an overview of the key elements leading up to next fall, according to an Instagram post on the Pitti Uomos account. The first day of the event focused on color, and that color of the season was Mandarin Orange, which is widely seen on the streets. In fact, Italian label Ten c called it a key shade in their Fall / Winter 2022 collection. Overall, comfortable clothing seemed to be the theme, having emerged from lifestyle changes due to the pandemic, and its influence shows no signs of waning. Brands such as 032c have made loungewear the mainstay of their collection. The line-up featured sweatshirts in fresh nude palettes up a notch. The Spanish footwear brand Camper was also present at the event, which presented its mules on the first day of the show. Christopher Raeburn presented his fall-winter collection at Pitti Uomo

Image Credit: Instagram @ christopher.raeburn



