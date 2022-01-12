Fashion
11 fashion trends that will be important in 2022
Fashion
Y2K: two letters and a number that fully summarize the new fashion trends for the coming year. Although it’s officially 2022, the vibe is more of 2002 – with crochet tops, platform shoes, kitschy jewelry, and chunky floppy hats to boot. If that energy isn’t for you … Sorry girl, I have nothing for you here.
Coming up, read the craziest, coolest, and sickest trends of the year.
Detached Sleeves
Jimena Top Green Multi
Cuffs, loose sleeves, whatever you want to call them, these babies are back in full force. Slip them on with any fit to energize your little ones.
Crochet
Knit polo sweater
Even in winter, this beachy style hits home. Dresses, sweaters, bras and more are inspired by this retro trend.
Big clogs
x Women’s Crocs ™ Embellished Platform Clogs
I never thought I’d be sitting at my computer debating a $ 100 purchase from Crocs, but then again, nothing has been normal over the past two years. These platforms are just one version of the fiery raised clog styles for ’22.
Giant hats
Faux fur bob
We’re not new to the bucket hat business (I have a whole stack of them in my closet), but in 2022 they’ll be coming out bigger than ever, literally, though. Oversized, floppy fur bucket hats are about to be the most popular accessory in the game.
Unexpected cuts
Double-layered knit mini dress with a stand-up collar
Pelvic cutouts, neckline cutouts, ovary cutouts – yes, it’s random skin splash season. The more unexpected the keyhole, the better.
Candy Jewelry
Pinkington ring
These babies have been on my shopping list for weeks now. Rest assured, you won’t be removing this collection of shiny plastic jewelry anytime soon.
Backless Necklines
Jolie Pink Striped Halter Dress
Something about this vintage-inspired neckline makes any room at least 2-3 times cuter. I do not know what it is…
Micro, Micro Bags
Enya mini chain-strap fur bag
XL bags will come back eventually, but for now they are getting smaller and smaller. Teeny handbags offer enough style to make up for their lack of functionality.
Saturated brightness
Lucid ribbed knit sweater
I just added this top to my wardrobe and I can personally attest to its incredible outfit elevating powers. Even for a girl who exclusively wears neturals, this vibrant shade adds an explosive color to anything you pair it with.
ten
Loose-fit, low-rise CK ONE jeans
Don’t panic, high waisted jeans aren’t going anywhere. However, we see form-fitting styles returning with the rest of the early 2000s revival.
Everything in its purest form
Orange Abstract Print Ruched Mesh Bodycon Dress
Daughters of Euphoria are big fans of everything, it’s alluring as hell, kicks nervous, but still feels appropriate for biology class.
