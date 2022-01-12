Death in Paradise’s Josephine Jobert turns the heat up in a daring mesh dress











January 11, 2022 – 4:25 p.m. GMT





Matthieu moore



Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert really can’t do anything wrong when it comes to her fashion, and she proved it in a breathtaking mesh dress



Death in paradise is back on our screens and as much as we love the show, we also love celebrity fashion Josephine Jobert.

READ: Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert opens up about feeling abandoned after co-star leaves

The French actress left fans stunned on Monday as she posed a storm in a sultry mesh dress. The star looked utterly flawless as she shared two snaps from a recent photoshoot. In the blink of an eye she laughed as the dress slipped over her shoulder, while in the second she looked down sadly as she clutched the other shoulder. She let her hair down and the low light showcased her impeccable makeup and beauty.

Loading the player …

WATCH: Joséphine Jobert enjoys swimming in a stunning infinity pool

In her caption, Joséphine wrote: “If there is one thing that cannot be taken away from me, it is my zest for life. Never stop laughing. Don’t take yourself seriously. She also repeated the message in her native French.

MORE: Death in Paradise viewers are heartbroken by bombshell reveal as BBC series returns

READ: Death in Heaven: Joséphine Jobert breaks silence on Florence’s shocking decision in season 11

Several of her fans were left speechless at the jaw-dropping photos and only commented with flame emojis, but some were able to find the words to compliment Josephine.

The star looked amazing

“Wow, this is absolutely beautiful“said one, while another posted:”Wow, beautiful picture, you are radiant, radiant. “

SEE: Death in Paradise’s Josephine Jobert Shows Off Her Tonic Abs in Crop Top

WOW: Josephine Jobert sparks fan reaction with gorgeous beachside photos

A third added: “You are fascinatingly beautiful, “and one follower was excited about the return of Death in paradise, as they got excited: “Looking magnificent, loved the first episode of the new Death in Paradise series. I can’t wait to see the rest of the series. “

The star is back on our screens after a shoot in Guadeloupe

Addressed exclusively to SALVATION! before the return of the last series, Josephine explained why she thought the show was such a hit with the audience. “It’s because it’s a good show! said Josephine. “I mean, it’s a really good show. It’s a family show. Anyone can watch it together, kids, grandparents, I get a lot of videos of people with their kids dancing to the music when the The show begins. It’s lovely.

SEE: Josephine Jobert amazes fans with radiant makeup-free selfie

PHOTOS: Meet Death in Paradise stars and their families

“Of course, it’s about people killing each other. But it’s not violent, there is no blood, there are no brawl scenes. It’s funny too, that really mixes everything up. “

She added: “You have the police, you have the friendships, you have the family, you have the island. It is also a challenge for people watching the show to know who did it and how they did it. did it and why they did it It’s like a game. It’s like they’re looking for the murderer with us.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.