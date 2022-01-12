Fashion
Death in Paradise’s Josephine Jobert turns the heat up in a daring mesh dress
Matthieu moore
Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert really can’t do anything wrong when it comes to her fashion, and she proved it in a breathtaking mesh dress
Death in paradise is back on our screens and as much as we love the show, we also love celebrity fashion Josephine Jobert.
The French actress left fans stunned on Monday as she posed a storm in a sultry mesh dress. The star looked utterly flawless as she shared two snaps from a recent photoshoot. In the blink of an eye she laughed as the dress slipped over her shoulder, while in the second she looked down sadly as she clutched the other shoulder. She let her hair down and the low light showcased her impeccable makeup and beauty.
WATCH: Joséphine Jobert enjoys swimming in a stunning infinity pool
In her caption, Joséphine wrote: “If there is one thing that cannot be taken away from me, it is my zest for life. Never stop laughing. Don’t take yourself seriously. She also repeated the message in her native French.
Several of her fans were left speechless at the jaw-dropping photos and only commented with flame emojis, but some were able to find the words to compliment Josephine.
The star looked amazing
“Wow, this is absolutely beautiful“said one, while another posted:”Wow, beautiful picture, you are radiant, radiant. “
A third added: “You are fascinatingly beautiful, “and one follower was excited about the return of Death in paradise, as they got excited: “Looking magnificent, loved the first episode of the new Death in Paradise series. I can’t wait to see the rest of the series. “
The star is back on our screens after a shoot in Guadeloupe
Addressed exclusively to SALVATION! before the return of the last series, Josephine explained why she thought the show was such a hit with the audience. “It’s because it’s a good show! said Josephine. “I mean, it’s a really good show. It’s a family show. Anyone can watch it together, kids, grandparents, I get a lot of videos of people with their kids dancing to the music when the The show begins. It’s lovely.
“Of course, it’s about people killing each other. But it’s not violent, there is no blood, there are no brawl scenes. It’s funny too, that really mixes everything up. “
She added: “You have the police, you have the friendships, you have the family, you have the island. It is also a challenge for people watching the show to know who did it and how they did it. did it and why they did it It’s like a game. It’s like they’re looking for the murderer with us.
