Heavy Duty Ivy, Winters Leading Menswear Look, Explained – Robb Report
Our current revival of preparation has largely focused on items synonymous with the post-war Ivy League look: blue blazers, penny loafers, tapered chinos. While diverse enough to conjure up images of Kennedys and black jazz musicians, this rendition of Ivy differs from one you may have seen or even worn – one that starts with an OCBD, but features jeans at the bottom. instead of chinos, a quilted cardigan instead of a sport coat and definitively not a tie.
Although this is a fairly common uniform in the United States, this look surprisingly does not have a name, at least in its home country. But in Japan, what has come to be known as the “Heavy Duty Ivy” has been celebrated and emulated for years.
David Marx, author of Ametora: How Japan Saved American Style, explains that the term is a coat rack combining “Heavy Duty”, the outdoors-inspired look that swept through Japan in the 1970s, and traditional Ivy styling. However, its first print appearance was meant to be ironic.
“The specific term came from a parody article by illustrator Yasuhiko Kobayashi in the September 1976 issue of Men’s club which combined mountain parkas, Levi’s 501s and climbing boots with Oxford button-down shirts, ”says Marx Robb Report. “His idea was fundamentally suited to the dress styles of the time: American college students, especially in rural areas like Dartmouth and the University of Colorado, dressed in a sheer combination of outdoor gear and Ivy style. classic… As much as the term is a Japanese invention, the style itself grew organically in the United States.
Marx steers those looking to become Heavy Duty today towards functional American brands such as LL Bean, The North Face and Patagonia. While it could be said that these brands became Heavy Duty by accident, other designers consciously took inspiration from the look.
Todd Snyder, who has several collaborations with LL Bean to his credit, counts Kobayashi’s 1977 Heavy book as inspiration. “I’m still looking at how we take classic, rugged wardrobe basics and present them alongside utilitarian and sporty styles in a luxurious way,” he says. Maybe pair quilted Italian nylon pants with a classic turtleneck, or reinvent the classic down parka in camouflage water-repellent Japanese nylon. You really see this mix in our continued collaboration with LL Bean.
And since 2017, Snyder has been wearing a third-party tag that closes the Heavy Duty Ivy loop: Rocky Mountain Feather Bed. Founded in Wyoming in the late 1960s, the brand produced down jackets with Western-style leather inserts before going bankrupt in the 1980s. However, it was resurrected in 2005 as a Japanese label and today sells down jackets and jackets based on the original models.
Across the pond, Rocky Mountain Featherbed found a new location at Drake’s, which began stocking the maker’s vests, linings and jackets. According to Drake Creative Director Michael Hill, the addition seemed like a natural progression.
“Drake’s has always celebrated mid-century varsity style – duffle coats, rugby shirts, oxford button down shirts, rep ties and, of course, natural shoulder, unlined tweed and corduroy suit – and like us introduced more functional outerwear into the mix, this has been a constant prerequisite in our collections. A sense of cohesion between the American outdoors and academic clothing.
Specifically, Hill says the aesthetic served as a direct inspiration for Drake’s line of embroidered hats and chore coats for the fictional “Haberdasher Horticultural Society” and is the driving force behind an upcoming edition of Hike. “[Heavy Duty Ivy] is something we’ve always loved, ”he says. “The style fits perfectly into our approach to men’s fashion.”
Perhaps there is another reason for the new prevalence of the once anonymous look. By pushing preparation to its sporting extremes, Heavy Duty Ivy could be the solution to its weak point: accessibility.
“Heavy Duty Ivy is where the basics of masculine styling currently lie,” says Marx. “Not necessarily because of any direct Japanese influence, but because it describes a focus on heritage and functionality that makes the most sense as an introduction to style for men in today’s world.”
And who knows, it might even get you out.
