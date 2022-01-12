Malepolish: The Uncontrollable Rise of Men’s Nail Polish | Nail polish





Last name: Malepolish. Age: Old. Yes, how old? About 5,500 years old enough? We were talking about nail polish, right? More precisely the men who paint their nails. Babylonian warriors did this around 3500 BC. Warriors adorned their fingernails with crushed minerals as part of a pre-combat ritual designed to intimidate their enemies, according to a 2018 article from the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York State. I don’t fight him, he has red fingernails! Yeah, that’s the idea. There is evidence that men from ancient Egypt were there as well, as well as some from ancient China. Okay, Mary Beard, can we get a little closer to the present? OKAY. Nail painting became more of a thing for women for a millennium or two, but in the 1970s and 1980s male musicians began to put the man back into the manicure. Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Prince Nirvana? We were stepping into the ’90s, but yes: polish was streaming through the grunge, with Kurt Cobain shaking shocking red claws. This century, rappers started looking for the little bottles with the little brushes Lil Yachty, Gunna, Tyler, the creator, to name just three. Seems like four to me. Wake up, grandmother. Tyler, the creator is a person. Anyway, by the way: it’s part of that interesting phenomenon of celebrity male nail polish. His fashion brand, Golf le Fleur, now offers three shades of nail polish that break gender norms. Tyler, the creator created! OK, I think we made this one. And it’s not just him. Machine Gun Kelly has a new line, UN / DN Laqr. AJ McLean, the Backstreet Boy, launched the beauty brand ava dean. On this side of the Atlantic, Harry Styless beauty line, Pleeasing, offers nail polish, as you saw on Instagram. Sure. Just remind the readers. I started Pleasant to collaborate with people who inspire me and to explore ideas that go beyond music, he posted. Hope you like it as much as I do. It’s for you, it’s just the start. H. I love it, H, I love it. How many? 50. But that’s for the complete set: four collector’s bottles, four different colors. Red? No red. The closest is Grannys Pink Pearls, which is pink, unsurprisingly. The others are called Perfect Pearl, Pearly Tops and Inky Pearl. He encourages you to mix too, to make the world your oyster, just to make the pearly thing last even longer. Say: When it’s time to meet him up there, I want to wear Pearly Gates by Harry Styles. Do not say : But you are not in fact the creator, are you, Tyler?

