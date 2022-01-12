Carrie Bradshaw’s latest outfit is more than a fashion faux pas

An image of Carrie Bradshaw cautiously walking down the front porch of her Upper East Side apartment in New York City, flowers in her hair, wearing a red and blue lehenga turned into a meme over the weekend after And Just Like That aired an episode called Diwali.

Thirty minutes of intrigue in the episode of the spinoff series Sex and the City culminated in an 88-second Diwali sequence, where Carrie meets the parents of Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), a single Indian real estate broker in the mid-1950s, one of the most recent additions to the cast. Filled with discussions of arranged marriage and a misunderstanding of what a saree is, the episode failed for many South Asian viewers.

Seema, who started out as Carries’ real estate agent, selling her apartment after her husband died, had more of her own plot in the episode. In it, Carrie invites herself to the Patel family celebration, and after Seema’s green light on cultural appreciation versus appropriation, she begins shopping for a saree.

But what she found was not a sari. In fact, there weren’t any sarees in the supposed saree shop where Seema had taken Carrie. As viewers pointed out online, after enthusiastically mentioning sarees several times, Carrie ended up donning an ornate blue and red lehenga.

One reviewer said that Seema herself is a type of character that hardly ever sees the light of day: a single, middle-aged, purely fabulous South Asian woman who still lies to her parents about who she is dating and what she smokes.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in

She steals every scene she stars in, said sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, who specializes in film racing. I feel like there is never enough of her. I am completely drawn into his story, and I want to know more. But the script centers on Seema grappling with her parents’ desire to fix her marriage a stereotype often seen in white media portrayals of South Asian culture with her cousin being the doctor Carrie sees for her hip operation. .

And the writers of Just Like That said the episode was meant to be a chance for audiences to get to know the new person, beyond their friendship with Carrie.

The story continues

Somehow digging behind the curtain and seeing her with her family is always a way to learn what’s behind that exterior, writer and executive producer Elisa Zuritsky said in an episode of the And just like that writers podcast.

Despite the shortcomings, this contrasts with how the show has treated non-white characters in the past, critics point out.

The people of color featured in the original series and two subsequent films were seen as long-standing friends, secondary characters, and fleeting love interests, all there to accessorize the four main white women.

Those who have seen Sex and the City 2 from the 2010s often mention the infamous scene during friends’ trip to the United Arab Emirates in which Carrie says “I knew I should have packed my burqa”. She, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda use traditional face and body blankets as disguise, fleeing from a group of Muslim men who form a crowd to protest against condoms.

The racist portrayal of Arabs and Muslims was one of the few times in the series where women were portrayed with more than one person of color. But that changed in December with the release of And Just Like That.

Critics and the public alike have said the tone of the HBO Sex and the City reboot is a complete change from previous iterations. The original series in the series has been revisited over the years due to a lack of portrayal and blatant stereotypes. Scenes of Indian food causing diarrhea and Samantha in an afro are etched in the minds of fans of Color.

But released in a country changed by the racial calculations of the 2020s, the derivation of the beloved ’90s show is filled with talk of race, gender, and sexuality. And added to the core group of women, who are now in their 50s, are four new non-white friends.

They spent their 20s, 30s, and 40s having only white friends, and now they’re suddenly starting to have friends of color? Yuen said. Or they’re like, Oh … I’m a little racist.

Now there are frequent appearances, often solo, of new black and brown characters, like Seema, Charlottes’ friend Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Mirandas law professor Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) and Carries boss Che Diaz (Sara Ramrez).

In a change that some say seems like a kind of atonement for past insensitivities, And Just Like That is all about race. Sometimes he still misses the target.

Seema falls into a gray area, Yuen said. Her main role is that of a new support system for Carrie, a trope that women of color have long been relegated to.

She’s starting to invoke some of those stereotypes, but you remember, Oh, we just saw her parents, so it’s deeper than that, Yuen said. It is the hope that they can build a sufficiently rich characterization of these new characters of women of color.

The conversations about racism that unfold throughout are sometimes difficult to watch, but it’s better to move towards inclusion than to maintain an identical cast as in 1998, Yuen said.

She added that Sex and the City was a groundbreaking show in its day that, for the first time, showed single female characters and spoke openly about sex.

I mean, all the women of a certain age in the two decades were all watching, she said. I wish they had these women of color back then. In my younger years watching, it would have resonated more deeply. But it is never too late.