Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in 28 ASOS mini-dress for Giovanni Pernice outing

Laura Sutcliffe

Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis looked amazing this morning with Giovanni Pernice wearing a black and floral star print dress from ASOS that cost just $ 28.

Come dance strictly Super star Rose Ayling-Ellis Appeared on This morning Tuesday alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice wearing a dazzling dress that looked really expensive. READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals a special night planned with Rose Ayling-Ellis Her fancy black dress was of the mini variety and featured delicate panels of lace and a handful of stars embellished throughout. The stars were so small that they looked like flowers. How cute? We also have the best news; Rose’s dress costs just £ 28 at ASOS and all sizes are currently in stock. Results! Loading the player … WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis Live Cover We absolutely adore the EastEnders star’s wardrobe right now. At week-end, the dance champion and Giovanni had dinner at the Italian restaurant Gola, in London. MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis Swaps Strict Glamor For Low-Profile Look Taking to Instagram to mark the reunion, Giovanni shared a hilarious video of himself and Rose. The duo looked at each other with blank faces as the camera zoomed out to reveal their table for two. Rose was beautiful this morning A second video showed Rose rejoicing as she prepared to tuck into her plate of food, wearing a striking orange polo neck sweater, believed to be from H&M Mecca. ASOS DESIGN mini tea dress with ladder border in star print, £ 28, Asos BUY NOW Rose looked stunning in her statement, shiny knits, which she paired with a pair of elegant gold hoops. Looking radiant, the 27-year-old star rocked minimal makeup, letting her brunette locks fall to her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style. MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Future On EastEnders After Strictly BBC Confirmed Triumph The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour kicks off next week in Birmingham and we can’t wait to see Rose do her thing once again. Speaking about her involvement on the show, the star said, “I loved every minute of my Strictly journey so being able to continue on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can’t wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series. “ The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

