Around the world: Fashion designer Billy Reids’ favorite things

For a champion of American style, the fashion epicenter is not Manhattan or LA. Instead, Billy Reid was running his global business from a shack in Florence, Alabama, where he and his family settled at the start of the pandemic.

In this bucolic setting, Reid oversees a team of 120 who runs 15 stores, a worldwide wholesale operation and a licensed eyewear line. Were more organized than when we were three feet apart, said the 56-year-old.

After the 2020s horrible doseAll of Reid’s family has fallen ill and their stores have closed, things are going pretty well, says the designer, whose inventory consists of workwear-inspired pieces in lush fabrics with luxurious touches. They were almost back to pre-Covid levels, says Reid, who launched his collection in 1998.

Tailored clothing has seen a real increase in recent months, he says, a reaction, perhaps, to sweatpants and athletic gear that seemed ubiquitous during the pandemic. People are starting to have these opportunities and events and want to buy things. It’s great to see.

Reids ‘bottom line was also boosted by prominent fan actor Daniel Craig, who purchased Reids’ sleek melton wool. pea coat from the London designer store ten years ago. When a scene in the years 2012 Fall from the sky asked for a pea coat, Craig insisted on wearing the Reids model. The piece has been in our collection since 2001, says Reid. Daniel wore it in a 15 minute scene. And it went viral.

The coat is still selling and the 2021s No time to die gave it another boost. This remains our No.1 piece in sales, and it takes us months to catch up on backorders, says Reid. Supply chain issues have affected other parts of the business as well. It’s been a nightmare, he says. Everything is a challenge, and it is happening at all levels.

Reid is set to launch a series of branded partnerships in 2022, including home furnishings, sports and music projects. These are all great collaborations with people that I can’t mention yet, he says.

After Covid forced its cancellation, Reid could also revive its Fiesta festival this summer. Since 2009, the Florence event has featured fashion, food, art and artists like Jack White and Alabama Shakes. We had a two-year hiatus. Hope we come back.

Reid shared a few of his favorite things with Penta.

The article that represents my personal style is my glasses. This is the Billy Reid brand, made in Japan, inspired by a pair of American Optical glasses from the 1950s that I bought at a real estate sale in front of my house.

The designer who inspires me the most is

Ralph Lauren was the first designer to inspire me. Any American designer would probably answer the same. When I worked for Saks, I opened Ralph Lauren stores for them in Texas. I have become a fanatic. I also have such fond memories of Ralph. When I first met him he couldn’t have been nicer.

American fashion means take the world of work clothes and tailor made clothes and put them together. You make a great wardrobe based on that. This is how I built my own wardrobe.

The first item of clothing I sold with my name was a denim shirt, for [Dallas retailer]

Stanley Korshak, under the William Reid label. I made 36. Then I [L.A. retailer]

Fred Segal as an account. The following season we had 37 accounts. Then I moved my business to New York and had my first show on September 10, 2001. It all fell apart after that. I returned to Alabama to reset my life and relaunched Billy Reid in 2004. I wanted to design my work around my life, not the other way around. Fortunately, it worked.

Every visitor to Florence should see [legendary music spot] Muscle benches. Watch the documentary. What happened here, and what is still happening, I find one of the best stories in all music.

The three items that every man should have in his wardrobe are I am a traditionalist at heart. A navy blue blazer that will remain essential for you to wear. And a pair of tight fitting jeans. And a perfectly fitted Oxford shirt. You can build from these three things.

The biggest fashion mistake men make is when they don’t wear the clothes, but the clothes do. This is what happens when men don’t know what is right for them. The pants are super loose and tight. The jackets at his knees. When we see a man in our stores and can present him with something to suit him, we have it.

The books you’ll see on my nightstand are usually design books. So now, Thornton dial: Reflections on paper by Bernard Herman. Dial was a folk artist. Hippie by Barry Miles, an excellent book on design and culture. Down to earth: relaxed interiors for modern living by Lauren Liess. And Textile Drawings Textile Artists 1940-1976 by Geoffrey Rayner.

The only thing I wish I hadn’t designed is [laughs] too many to mention. Let’s say the gar.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.