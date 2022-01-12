Tom Brady launches new clothing line called BRADY





Tom Brady’s new fashion venture isn’t for the budget-conscious weekend warrior. The BRADY brand, launched by the Buccaneers quarterback, offers men’s sweatpants for $ 160 and t-shirts for $ 75 among other high-end sports and leisure wear. “I am proud to bring this to anyone looking to perform in all of your daily active lives,” Brady said in a video post to his Twitter account. “Each item is unique, innovative, and has exceptional function and purpose. These are pieces that I loved. The three-year business was co-founded by the former Patriots gunslinger with fashion designers Dao-Ti Chow and Jens Grede. The cheapest item in the line, which shoppers can check out at bradybrand.com, are a $ 20 pair of socks with “mesh panels for breathability.” Other items for sale include $ 120 polo shirts, $ 160 dry-clean only sweatpants, and $ 160 dry-clean long-sleeved t-shirts. Fans who want their clothes to shout their quarterback support to people a quarter mile away can opt for a $ 95 hoodie that simply reads BRADY in all capital letters. Brady’s latest venture follows forays into nutrition, wellness and apparel through its TB12 brand, which has a flagship store and on Boylston Street and a sports training facility at Patriot Place in Foxboro. Thanks to TB12, Brady has already offered sportswear at a slightly lower price. TB12 nutritional supplements like the Perform supplement, made from a combination of plant extracts, are priced at $ 60 per bottle. Obviously, the BRADY brand will compete in the same vertical as the popular “athleisure” company Lululemon. BRADY offers products similar to Lululemon’s men’s clothing line. Most notably, BRADY offers a series of pants that look like tailored chinos, but are constructed of nylon and spandex for comfort more akin to athletic wear – a pants trend made popular by the $ 128 “ABC” pants. by Lululemon. “This is the start. I can’t wait to share the sequel,” Brady teased in his Twitter video, wearing a BRADY sweatshirt. The clothing line’s launch comes just days before the Brady Bucs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday. Brady In addition to the BRADY brand and TB12, Brady operates 199 Productions and co-founded Autograph, a sports-based NFT platform, in 2021.

