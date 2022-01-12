New York proposes to implement fashion sustainability law





Wednesday, January 12, 2022 New York is set to be the first state in the country to implement a fashion sustainability law. On January 7, 2022, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and MP Anna Kelles announced theFashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act, which would require fashion retailers and manufacturers to disclose environmental and social due diligence policies, with penalties for non-compliance going to a fund for the benefit of environmental justice communities. The proposed law is supported by a broad coalition of fashion and sustainability-focused nonprofits, including the New Standard Institute, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, and would apply broadly to global clothing and footwear companies with over $ 100 million in revenue, doing business in New York City. This would require these companies to map at least 50% of their supply chain from start to finish, develop and disclose performance indicators related to social and environmental impact (especially with regard to greenhouse gas emissions) and implement concrete improvement plans. The proposed law also includes enforcement provisions that empower both the New York attorney general’s office to prosecute violations and, significantly, the public (including nonprofits that support the law) through provisions relating to citizen prosecutions. Violations can result in a fine of up to 2% of annual revenue of $ 450 million or more. The fines are to be deposited into a community benefits fund and will be used for projects that benefit environmental justice communities. In addition, the Attorney General must publish and make publicly available each year a report listing companies that do not follow the rules. Supply chain mapping requirements Supply chain mapping requirements take a risk-based approach and require good faith efforts to map and report at least 50% of suppliers at all levels of production, from raw material to manufacturing. final production, within 12 months. Companies should prepare the mapping report in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the International Labor Organization Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the Guidelines of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for Multinational Enterprises, and the OECD Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct. The report should include: A link to the company’s website on relevant responsible business conduct policies;

Information on measures taken to integrate responsible business conduct into policies and management systems;

Areas that the company has identified as significant risks in the context of its own activities and business relationships (such as supply chains);

The significant negative impacts of the risks identified above;

The prioritization criteria that the company has used in its reporting; and finally,

Actions taken to prevent or mitigate identified risks, such as corrective action plans, including estimated timelines, targets and benchmarks for improvement and their results. The report should also identify measures to monitor implementation and results, as well as the company’s commitment to cooperate with any corrective action. Environmental and social impact performance indicators The proposed law would give companies an 18-month deadline to comply with environmental and social impact disclosures, which must include a quantitative benchmark and reduction targets on energy and greenhouse gas emissions, consumption water and chemicals management. Greenhouse gas reports should be independently verified, include absolute numbers, and comply with World Resources Institute (WRI) standards. Companies would also be required to independently disclose and verify the annual volume of materials they produce, including a breakdown by material type, and the amount of production shifted with recycled materials. With respect to labor, companies would be required to report the median wages of workers from priority suppliers and their comparison with the local minimum wage and living wages, as well as the company’s approach to incentivize suppliers to meet the standards. workers’ rights. Impact disclosures should include impact reduction targets. Climate change targets should be absolute targets, align with WRI science goals and include all areas of production. Companies would be required to meet targets and report on their compliance on an annual basis. *** The proposed law, which is supported by a broad coalition and is expected to succeed, will then pass through Senate and Assembly committees, with sponsors aiming to put it to a vote in late spring, once budget negotiations are negotiated. state completed.

