MICHELE C. MEYER-SHIPP, FORMER EXECUTIVE OF THE MAJOR BASEBALL LEAGUE, BECOMES CEO OF THE WORLD NON-PROFIT EMPLOYMENT RESOURCE ORGANIZATION, DRESS FOR SUCCESS WORLDWIDE





“I have spent my entire career focusing on efforts to help women and other under-represented groups achieve equal access and opportunity in the workplace. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on women around the world to the tune of 800 billion dollars lost income and set women back more than a decade in workplace gains, ”said Meyer-Shipp, newly appointed CEO of Dress for Success.

Meyer-Shipp adds, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization with a solid track record in providing women with a network of professional development resources, employment services and tailored services that will enable them to succeed. This work is more important than ever in our life. Together with our long-standing business partners and new partners, I hope to take advantage of this pivotal moment to help women find meaningful employment that allows them to thrive at work and in life. “ Meyer-Shipp joins Dress for Success from Major League Baseball, where she was Chief People & Culture Officer. While at MLB, she led the human resources, diversity and inclusion, and office operations functions for the League office, with a focus on launching new programs and policies for recruit and develop talent, advance diversity and inclusion efforts, and improve workplace culture. Meyer-Shipp has also served as a senior advisor to the Commissioner as well as officers of 30 major league baseball teams and several minor league teams. Elena Hahn When, Dress for Success Board Chair, said: “We are delighted and proud to welcome Michele to this role at a critical time for this organization and women in the global workforce. Michele’s talent, experience and vision are also matched by her deep understanding and expertise in the area of ​​employment, particularly as it relates to women’s equity. She will be a driving force for Dress for Success’s next phase of growth and its ability to serve even more women in need. “ Prior to MLB, Meyer-Shipp served as Director of Diversity and Inclusion at KPMG LLP, where she led programs and initiatives related to talent recruitment, development and retention, supported efforts leaders in KPMG’s 85 country offices and managed a portfolio of external strategic partnerships. Previously, she served as Global Chief Diversity Officer for both Prudential Financial and the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Meyer-Shipp spent the first decade of her career practicing employment law in the private and public sectors, where she advised clients on leveraging talent and fair workplace initiatives. Meyer-Shipp graduated from Rutgers University and Seton Hall University Law School. Meyer-Shipp comments, “I am so impressed with the work and the impact Joi and the team have had on adapting the organization to meet the needs of women during the pandemic. I am honored to be entrusted with this opportunity to grow their work to make a positive difference for women around the world through our community-led nonprofit initiatives. I couldn’t be more excited to bringing my professional experience, energy and passion to help complement all of the great work Dress for Success has put into over the past 25 years. “ A resident of New Jersey, mother of three and sports enthusiast, Meyer-Ship is the recipient of numerous awards, including “25 Influential Black Women in Business” (2021) from The Network Journal, 100 Most Influential Blacks Today from Core Magazine (2021), Black Enterprise’s “” Portraits of Power “(2020) and” 38 Power Players of Consulting “by Business Insider (2020). She is a member of the Boards of Directors of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation. About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global non-profit organization that empowers women to gain economic independence by providing them with a support network, professional clothing and development tools to help women thrive in the workplace and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women in 150 cities in 23 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org Contact: Patricia steele, Vice-President, Global Communications

Dress for success around the world

[email protected] SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide

