Jermaine Sprewer case: Two men arrested for kidnapping, murder





LMPD, ATF and FBI officials held a joint press conference on Wednesday to discuss developments in the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer. The Louisville Metropolitan Police (LMPD) held a joint press conference with members of the ATF and FBI field offices in Louisville on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest updates on the case. According to LMPD, Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, were arrested on January 12 after officials served multiple terms. The two men were charged with aiding and abetting murder and aiding and abetting. Additional details of their arrests were not disclosed. Case background Jermaine Sprewer went missing on September 7, 2021. LMPD said Sprewer’s family received a FaceTime call from an unknown location showing Sprewer bound with multiple guns pointed at him. An unidentified assailant demanded a large sum of money. Sprewer’s body was then discovered on a boat launch in Shawnee Park on September 11. Family and friends were able to identify the body as Sprewer’s body while police awaited confirmation from the coroner. “I wish I could put my arms around her again, and I can’t because these animals took her away from us,” Darlene Fuller, Sprewer’s aunt, said after her death. Make it easy for yourself to update with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple Where Android users. Do you have a tip? E-mail [email protected], visit our Facebook page Where Twitter feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whas11.com/article/news/crime/jermaine-sprewer-louisville-murder-investigation-arrests-atf-fbi/417-6e98a6fe-792d-4e2e-bc6d-04e66972e6f7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos