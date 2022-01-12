Camila Mendes Fashion Inspo is the OC Summer Roberts





Just like us! Camila Mendes fashion icon is all too relatable. The 27-year-old actress apparently loved the pitch as The OCs Summer Roberts and vicariously Rachel bilson walked on it. She was everything to me, the Riverdale the actress said She in an interview on Wednesday January 12. Rachel Bilson was the fashion inspiration for me growing up. For me, she was the epitome of casual chic. God, she was the coolest. Whether she wears halter tops and headbands in the halls of Harbor School or a pair of jeans under her dress on the red carpet, Bilson, now 40, was the ultimate ’90s fashionista. And get this: Mendes even grabbed Bilsons’ phone number once. I met her once at a party and we traded our numbers. I guess there was a connection there. Like teenage stars, the actress recalls. She was like, text me if you ever need anything. Of course, I didn’t have the courage to do it. So I still have Rachel Bilsons’ number in my phone if she hasn’t changed it I guess! the Dixie Hart The actress and Mendes not only share star status, they also both have a long-standing love for Chanel on and off screen. My love for Chanel goes back a long way, Mendes told the store. For my high school graduation gift, my father gave me my first Chanel bag. It was a really unique orange metallic shoulder bag and I was obviously so excited. I still have it. While handbags will always be a favorite forever and ever, the brand’s scent also holds a special place in her heart. My mom’s favorite scent is Chanel, the Dangerous Lies actress revealed. Every year for Christmas we ask her what she wants and she says, just give me my Chanel. It’s very glamorous! Mendes, who works with the stylist Molly dickson, was not only dressed in Chanel exclusively for her She photoshoot, but the actress has also shown up at a host of Chanel-decked events and red carpets. In December 2021, she flew to Miami to celebrate the 100 years of Chanel n ° 5 at Art Basel. For the party, she wore a short-sleeved pink cardigan with jeweled details and black jeans. Of course, she also wore the prettiest Chanel clutch with a unique marbled finish. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/news/camila-mendes-fashion-inspo-is-the-o-c-s-summer-roberts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

