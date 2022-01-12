Lizzie Cundy shows off leggy show in black mini dress and thigh-high boots

Lizzie Cundy demonstrated her legs as she stepped out for lunch at the Langan Brewery in London on Wednesday.

The TV personality, 53, cut an elegant figure for the day by donning a bodycon black mini dress.

The garment featured a dark gray print detail and a turtleneck while Lizzie also wore a white leather coat.

Looks great: Lizzie Cundy put on a leggy show in a black minidress as she stepped out for lunch at Langan’s Brasserie in London on Wednesday

Making sure all eyes were on her, Lizzie added height to her figure with a pair of black thigh high boots.

The star turned her blonde locks into loose waves and added a pair of sunglasses to her outfit.

Lizzie completed her look for the outing with a black handbag.

The star looked unrecognizable as she shared a heavily edited photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

Outfit: The TV personality, 53, flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in the form-fitting garment

Radiant: Lizzie wrapped up for the outing with a white leather coat

Pose: Lizzie added height to her frame with a pair of black thigh high boots

Outside: Lizzie was all smiles as she walked to the trendy restaurant

The former WAG posed for a photo alongside her close friend Jodie Mcfetridge and looked noticeably different.

Lizzie stared at the camera with a sultry gaze and added glamor to her look with a smoky eye.

The star said she looked forward to the year ahead when she advised her followers to “know your friends.”

Along with the post she wrote: “You can count your friends on the one hand .. know your friends. New year, new starts .. And you are one of my fingers. ‘

Trend: The media personality added a pair of sunglasses to her outfit

Wow: Lizzie completed her look for the outing with a black handbag

Family: Lizzie is the mother of sons Josh, 25, and James, 20, with Jason

Change: The star looked unrecognizable as she shared a heavily edited photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon

It comes after the star recently ripped her faux leather pants in a potentially embarrassing area.

The TV and radio presenter got her face red after the outside seam of her black tailored pants tore at the bottom, fully exposing her lacy underwear.

Sharing the awkward moment with Instagram followers, Lizzie revealed an embarrassing large tear in the back, but did not disclose whether the crash happened during one of her many public appearances.

Captioning the picture, she wrote: ‘Have you ever had one of these days? Gulp … you got a needle and thread, anyone?’