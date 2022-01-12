Connect with us

Fashion

Men’s Fall / Winter 2022 Show Program: IRL or Digital?

Fashion Month is fast approaching and, as the world experiences an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the viability of travel and in-person gatherings remains uncertain.

The fall / winter 2022 season kicks off with shows for men, starting in Milan on January 14. Already, big names like JW Anderson and Giorgio Armani have canceled their shows, opting instead for a digital format (Anderson is completely abandoning Italy, holding his showroom in London instead).

In Paris, Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten and Yohji Yamamoto (among others) will also present in digital.

Interestingly, Paris Couture Week which directly follows men’s fashion shows remains largely unchanged, currently configured to host 16 in-person events.

The state of the FW22 women’s clothing calendar, which is due to start in New York City on February 11, relies heavily on the severity of the pandemic in four weeks time, so consider what to be determined for now.

Below, we’ve covered this month’s shows, which designers are (tentatively) sticking to a physical format, and which are going digital.

Milan Men FW22

IRL

DSquared2 – January 14

1017 ALYX 9SM – January 14

Fendi – January 15

Dolce & Gabbana – January 15

MSGM – January 15

Philipp Plein – January 15

Tod’s – January 16

Prada – January 16

DIGITAL

Emporio Armani – January 15

JW Anderson – January 16

Giorgio Armani – January 17

Paris Men FW22

IRL

Bianca Saunders – January 19

Lemaire – January 19

Y / Project – January 19

Rick Owens – January 20

Courrèges – January 21

Paul Smith – January 21

Dior Homme – January 21

VTMNTS – January 21

Loewe – January 22

Hermès – January 22

Casablanca – January 22

Kidsuper – January 22

Kenzo – January 23

Walter Van Beirendonck – January 23

DIGITAL

Acne Studios – January 19

Dries Van Noten – January 20

Yohji Yamamoto – January 20

GmbH – January 21

Doublet – January 23

Wales Bonner – January 23

To be determined

Louis Vuitton – January 20

Paris Couture Week 2022

IRL

Schiaparelli – January 24

Ulyana Sergeenko – January 24

Iris Van Herpen – January 24

Dior – January 24

Chanel – January 25

Alexis Mabille – January 25

Zuhair Murad – January 26

Valentino – January 26

Jean Paul Gaultier – January 26

Viktor & Rolf – January 26

Elie Saab – January 26

Charles de Vilmorin – January 26

Fendi – January 26

DIGITAL

Giambattista Valli – January 24

Giorgio Armani Priv – January 25

