Fashion
Men’s Fall / Winter 2022 Show Program: IRL or Digital?
Fashion Month is fast approaching and, as the world experiences an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the viability of travel and in-person gatherings remains uncertain.
The fall / winter 2022 season kicks off with shows for men, starting in Milan on January 14. Already, big names like JW Anderson and Giorgio Armani have canceled their shows, opting instead for a digital format (Anderson is completely abandoning Italy, holding his showroom in London instead).
In Paris, Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten and Yohji Yamamoto (among others) will also present in digital.
Interestingly, Paris Couture Week which directly follows men’s fashion shows remains largely unchanged, currently configured to host 16 in-person events.
The state of the FW22 women’s clothing calendar, which is due to start in New York City on February 11, relies heavily on the severity of the pandemic in four weeks time, so consider what to be determined for now.
Below, we’ve covered this month’s shows, which designers are (tentatively) sticking to a physical format, and which are going digital.
Milan Men FW22
IRL
DSquared2 – January 14
1017 ALYX 9SM – January 14
Fendi – January 15
Dolce & Gabbana – January 15
MSGM – January 15
Philipp Plein – January 15
Tod’s – January 16
Prada – January 16
DIGITAL
Emporio Armani – January 15
JW Anderson – January 16
Giorgio Armani – January 17
Paris Men FW22
IRL
Bianca Saunders – January 19
Lemaire – January 19
Y / Project – January 19
Rick Owens – January 20
Courrèges – January 21
Paul Smith – January 21
Dior Homme – January 21
VTMNTS – January 21
Loewe – January 22
Hermès – January 22
Casablanca – January 22
Kidsuper – January 22
Kenzo – January 23
Walter Van Beirendonck – January 23
DIGITAL
Acne Studios – January 19
Dries Van Noten – January 20
Yohji Yamamoto – January 20
GmbH – January 21
Doublet – January 23
Wales Bonner – January 23
To be determined
Louis Vuitton – January 20
Paris Couture Week 2022
IRL
Schiaparelli – January 24
Ulyana Sergeenko – January 24
Iris Van Herpen – January 24
Dior – January 24
Chanel – January 25
Alexis Mabille – January 25
Zuhair Murad – January 26
Valentino – January 26
Jean Paul Gaultier – January 26
Viktor & Rolf – January 26
Elie Saab – January 26
Charles de Vilmorin – January 26
Fendi – January 26
DIGITAL
Giambattista Valli – January 24
Giorgio Armani Priv – January 25
