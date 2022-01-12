Art as shields, trendy flowers, scalloped glasses and more





1. I recently ran into an artist Mimi Jung and i’m so drawn to her latest Shield series. At first glance and before knowing more about the intention behind this series’ creation, I loved how his textile works resemble calm waves crashing on the shore. The context behind the work, however, is much more fascinating. These are the dimensions of self-preservation and how a shield can be both a physical and a metaphorical object. 2. I am currently looking for other crystal objects in my house. I browsed eBay and found a vintage green ashtray that now doubles as a tote on my console. I found an inexpensive sun catcher on Amazon that I plan to hang on my kitchen window to throw delicious rainbows into this space. More recently I added these Fferone Deerborn glasses to my collection and let me just say that the joy I get when searching for these gorgeous scallop-rimmed drinks is immeasurable. It’s an investment I’ve been thinking about for months and couldn’t be happier to finally have them in hand! 3. After searching for a long time for a toddler chair that didn’t tilt too much for kids or adults, I finally found one in Audwell, a new US-based brand that designs furniture designed for kids but approved by adults. They currently offer the Oslo Learning Tower, the Goldie Chair and a Chef’s Apron. Our Goldie chair fits perfectly alongside our Hay J22 chairs and will grow with our little ones for many years to come. I know that it will also be a heritage piece that our children will one day be able to pass on to their children. 4. Peggy hartanto is my new favorite fashion designer. Her fall 2021 collection is so breathtaking. I love the petal-shaped collars, the bright colors, the drape and pleating of the dresses and blouses, and the waves and arches that are found throughout the collection. (I’m telling you, this trend is here to stay!) I can’t pick a favorite, so tell me which one is yours! 5. Artist Grinne nagel launched his latest collection on Smithson Gallery and his work makes me happy. She is an Irish visual artist and designer whose main area of ​​interest is collage and who explores the endless creative possibilities of this medium. The compositions are playful, colorful and fun to watch! Vy Yang enjoys contributing to Design Milk, playing research with her goldendoodle Conan, and writing occasionally on her blog. It’s after five, his creative outlet to let off steam after leaving his usual 9 to 5 for the day.

