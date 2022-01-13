Pearlcore, dopamine dressing and more

The recommendations are independently chosen by the editors of Revieweds. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While we were lying on our sofas, embracing this 24/7 induced pandemic sweatpants life, designers take an optimistic approach to the future of fashion. Stepping out of our cozy routine, this year’s wardrobe refresh is a mix of nostalgic looks and uplifted basics.

To help revive your wardrobe, we asked a few style experts for their top fashion trends for 2022. What you can hope for includes long pleated skirts, cheerful color blasts, clean collegiate styles, and iridescent pearls that remind you that the world is your oyster, even if your runway continues to be the hallway between your home office and the kitchen.

1. Preppy vests

When the prepweara.ka clothes you imagine on Ivy League coeds hit the catwalks in spring 2022, the most nerdy of fashionistas applauded golf with pleasure. The star pupil of this chic, button-down style? The sweater vest.

A favorite in the 90s ofDistraughtCher and Dionne icons, these sleeveless knit tops are ready to have a big year. And according to the stylistLauren Rae Lévy Winemaker, founder of New York City-Malibu LRL Group styling and consulting firm, the cutest nerdier.

Cable knits and dorm prints are all the rage, she says, nodding to trend designer Harry Styles and his cardigan-heavy wardrobe. My favorite way to wear this look is with a comfy fabric, like cashmere, in a solid or fun printed neutral shade, and a white or ivory button down shirt underneath. If your gilet is oversized, pair it with straight or wide leg pants, a mini skirt, leather pantor, and another 2022 trendy pleated skirt.

I love vests, and there are so many options for them right now, says Emma Trask, Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist Scarlett Johansson, Beyonce and Carrie Underwood and founder of The Chrysalide laboratory, a lifestyle brand that recycles vintage pieces into new ones. Take a masculine / feminine approach to style by wearing a sweater vest over a maxi dress or an oversized suit vest over a slip dress.

2. Denim on jeans

While Britney and Justinrocked the red carpet style at the 2001 American Music Awards with their infamous all-denim pairing moment, today monochromatic vibe will change the way you think about denim. The designers are taking a more subtle approach to this daring trend without diminishing its wow effect.

[Modern] denim shades are softer, less washed out, says Vigneron. The quilting we see is sharper than in previous trends, which is why some [designers] call it panels, she explains, noting that the seams are hidden on the inside of the garment for a seamless transition from one color of denim to another on the outside.

To approach the denim-on-denim look conservatively, she suggests keeping it clean. Do not wear jeans that almost the same shade, she said. Instead, be intentional to either match them perfectly or not.

3. Knitted and crocheted textures

Apologies to your favorite Athletehoodie and jogging pants, but it’s time to switch from loungewear to items that combine comfort and style. Knitwear has become the top-ranked commercial fabric amid pandemic, says Brooklyn-based fashion designer and television expert Denise caldwell. You can wear it to relax around the house or, if you need a quick run, you have knits that make you feel great and like you dressed with minimal effort.

2022 tends to go beyond basic sweaters in favor of crochet ensembles and styles, like ankle-length dresses, and crop tops work with wide leg pants. A knitwear ensemble is something that has become a fashionable approach to glamorous leisure, she says of the alternative to the traditional jogging suit. Imagine a well-fitting top and bottom to match.

Knits immediately make clothes more comfortable and luxurious, says Trask. Knit sweater dresses are so versatile. Pair them with a boot and a matching belt for an elevated street style look, or a glamorous night out with heels, a long blazer and jewelry.

4. Pleated skirts

This famous fold is back. Rather than giving off school uniform vibes, the playful fold takes on a more adult look in 2022, with iterations ranging from Diors feminine mini skirtsto elegant maxi dresses Proenza Schouler.

This style exudes femininity, says Vigneron. I love the tight midi-length pleats as much as the wider pleats on the shorter pieces. Pair your pleats with a blouse or sweater and sneakers or flat boots for the day, and heels for a dressy evening look. I’m also a big fan of vintage concert t-shirts with pleated skirts for a feminine edge with a touch of edge. You can also complement them with a denim or leather jacket, paired with a sneaker, for rock star status.

I like a leather skirt, preferably falsely pleated, with a sweater, which can be snug or slightly oversized and tucked in, says Trask. Add a trendy belt and a coordinating heel or boot. For an upscale yet airy look, she suggests going soft with a pleated knit skirt and a matching sweater.

5. Pearlcore

Iridescent accents in the form of real and faux pearls are everywhere on the runways, from the head, as with pearl encrusted headbands, to the toes, like a pair of pearlsslippers. Lately, even pearl skin and nail accents have graced the red carpet.

While this trend is not new, Caldwell dates back to the 16th century, but the delicate dressing of adorning yourself with pearls is more daring this year. Pearls have a glamorous and assertive effect, she says. They have been modernized with oversized and inlaid details. Styles range from college wear over cardigans to bustiers made of pearly accessories.

Pearls subtly embellish and enhance a room, adds Trask. They transform all kinds of fabrics. Designers have beaded everything from chiffon to silk, cashmere to wool. Mixing pearls, rhinestones and fringes can create a super glam rocker look, while pearl embellishments on sheer or mesh fabric can enhance a sexy look. Beads creatively placed on the knit pieces offer a new take on classic readiness, and beads mixed with denim or leather and metal bring edgy urban flair.

6. Declaration cutouts

Whether strategically placed along the waist of a blazer or along the arms of a bodysuit, the little touches of skin draw attention beyond the cutout dresses you’ve seen recently. It’s up to you what you want to display, which makes each outfit truly individual.

Cutoutsare a great way to make an outfit unique and unexpected, says Trask. Obviously, this style appeals to your sexy side, but to tone things down, she suggests pairing an item with more concealed pieces, a cutout dress with a feather duster and boots, or loose, low-rise pants with a cutout top.

7. Dopamine dressing

As we struggle to come to terms with the past two years, you might be wandering into our closets both literally and figuratively. Enter dopamine bandageor the wearing of cheerful outfits, often full of colors, which put in a good mood. Named after the happy hormones released by your brain that help you feel good, this tendency is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The dopamine dressing took on new meaning after confinement, says Vigneron. Pinterests 2022 Trend Reportshows a 16-fold increase in searches for vibrant outfits, proving that now is the time to head somewhere above the rainbow.

Bright, cheerful colors make people happy, and who doesn’t want to do all the things that brighten up their mood, as well as those around them? she says. As it started in the DIY world of tie-dye sportswear in the spring and summer of 2021, the trend evolved into bold color blocks. If that makes you happy and confident, go for it, says Vigneron. I love to mix textures and layers with this trend, but I also love seeing people experience it and make it their own.

The dopamine dressing isn’t always about the color. It could be textures, patterns, or whatever makes you feel good.

The joy of dressing in bright colors is a trend in wellness and wellness outfits that you can wear repeatedly, says Caldwell, who also looks for floral, rainbow and abstract for a touch of personality. This year, it’s about dressing comfortably, but also about wearing clothes that improve your mood. Adding color can rejuvenate your everyday attitude and update your style in an instant.

