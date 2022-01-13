Fashion
The year of weddings: Wedding dress styles and wedding formats change as busiest marriage years in nearly 40 years begin
By Ally Morrison
The year of weddings has arrived. The Knot estimates that there will be around 2.6 million weddings in the United States in 2022, the biggest wedding boom since 1984, as brides who had delayed their ceremonies due to COVID fears finally set deadlines. dates to walk down the aisle.
At The White Room, a Mountain Brook bridal boutique, owner Cathy Kelley said this has been the busiest year on record.
It’s the biggest year for weddings, and I’ve never seen anything like it. Kelly said. I did this for 18 years. It will certainly be a banner year.
With an increase in weddings, comes an increase in styles of dresses.
Looking back, Kelley said the most popular wedding dress styles in 2021 had off-the-shoulder necklines with fitted and flared silhouettes.
She predicts that the clothing trends for 2022 will change.
Remarkably, strapless dresses are making a comeback. Kelley said. I think brides are tired of seeing higher necklines, sleeves, and coverage. They are really looking for suspenders, and pearls will be very popular as well.
Bustle Gowns Creative Director Laine White reveals there is an abundance of diversity in bridal fashion this year.
Right now, every bride is looking at her own individuality with her dress styles. said Blanc. It fits with our desire to be culturally diverse and to be more excited about our own personality.
At Bustle Gowns, a Homewood bridal boutique, All dresses sold are sample dresses, and each dress is unique. Each bride leaves the store with her dress in her hand.
The dress that every bride chooses is one she never expected to fall in love with. said Blanc.
According to White, the dress styles selected by the brides at Bustle Dresses vary widely from person to person.
White reviews no longer determine the style of the selected dresses. Instead of seeing cathedral trains only at large cathedral weddings, brides began to choose individuality and personal tastes over what is expected. Brides pay homage to their family members, their cultural history, their partners and even their hobbies.
Our owner, Meredith Carter, strongly believes that you don’t have to have a certain style of dress to fit a venue or location for brides, it’s a new thing and really different. said Blanc.
White reveals that there will be an abundance of tradition breaks in the culture of marriage this year. Intimate weddings, messy ceremonies and modern, edgy twists with neon lights and mirror balls are some of the trends White has noticed while speaking to brides this year.
It was really great to see new styles and twists explode and to see people get creative with their ceremonies. said Blanc.
Cathy Kelley is in love with the wedding boom.
She noted that because two years of marriages fit into one, many brides will be involved in multiple marriages other than their own throughout the year.
A client said she will be attending six weddings in the New Year, Kelley said. Since there is such an increase in weddings, we will see a lot more weddings on Friday and Sunday evenings.
As brides venture into the year of weddings, the variety of dress styles and wedding styles is almost endless.
Bridal shows showcase the latest trends
January 16, The Pink Bride Show will take place at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center. This bridal event will feature Birmingham’s top wedding experts, fashion shows and inspiring exhibitions. This occasion will allow brides-to-be to meet vendors and shop for their special day. Additionally, the Pink Bride Show will feature freebies, shopping, food and drink. Tickets cost $ 15 and can be purchased online.
January 23, Birmingham Swoozies Bridal Showcase will take place at the Summit. Swoozies will kick off the year of weddings by celebrating brides with this annual event. Brides will be able to schedule one-on-one wedding consultations, view personalized invitation options, and be inspired for various wedding celebrations. This event will also feature hundreds of personalized gift options, ideal for wedding parties.
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex will host the Alabama Bridal & Wedding Show, featuring dozens of wedding industry experts on May 15th. Over 36 different types of wedding professionals will be in attendance, ranging from bakeries and entertainment to florists and photographers. The interactive exhibit will feature food and dessert tastings, fashion shows, live music and freebies. If you register online before the event, entry is free. Tickets will be sold at the door for $ 10.
