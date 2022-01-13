New York could make history with fashion sustainability law

The state would be the first to pass legislation setting general sustainability regulations for the industry.

Last September, likeNew York Fashion Weektook place for the first time in a year,Kathy hochul, the new governor, sat in the front row of the Prabal Gurung salon, marking a new era in the relationship between the fashion industry and state government. That’s where all the eyes in the world are when it comes to fashion, she said later.Vogue.

Just four months later, the eyes of the world might open a little wider. The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act (or Fashion Act) was unveiled on Friday: a bill that, if passed, would make New York City the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively oblige the biggest brands. of fashion to be accountable. their role in climate change.

Sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and MP Anna R. Kelles, and supported by a powerful coalition of nonprofits focused on fashion and sustainability, including the New Standard Institute, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, along with designer Stella McCartney, the law will apply to global clothing and footwear companies, with more than $ 100 million in revenue, doing business in New York City.

That’s pretty much all of the big names in multinational fashion, ranging from super high-end LVMH, Prada, Armani to fast-fashion giants like Shein and Boohoo.

Specifically, it would require these companies to map at least 50 percent of their supply chain, starting with the farms from which the raw materials come through factories and shipments. They would then be required to disclose where in this chain they have the greatest social and environmental impact in terms of fair wages, energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water and chemicals management. , and to make concrete plans to reduce these figures (when it comes to carbon emissions, in particular in accordance with the objectives set by theParis climate agreements).

Finally, it would require companies to disclose their material production volumes to reveal, for example, the amount of cotton, leather or polyester they sell. All of this information should also be available online.

As the fashion and business capital of the world, New York State has a moral responsibility to serve as a leader in mitigating the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry, Ms. Biaggi said in a press release, describing the law as revolutionary. legislation that will make New York City the world leader in fashion industry accountability. She also said the law would ensure that work, human rights and environmental protection come first.

Companies would be given 12 months to comply with the Mapping Directive (18 months for their impact statements), and if they are found to be breaking the law, they would be fined up to ‘to 2percent of their annual income. These fines would go into a new community fund administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation and used for environmental justice projects. The New York attorney general would also publish an annual list of companies found to be non-compliant.

While similar legislation regarding due diligence is debated in theEuropean Union, and whileGermany, France, Great Britain and Australiahave laws requiring human rights and slavery due diligence, there is no general legislation in any country governing the fashion industry’s larger social and environmental actions and forcing change .

In 2010, California adopted theSupply Chain Transparency Act, which deals with modern slavery, in 2019prohibited sale of new fur products, and last year passed theGarment Workers Protection Act, but New York law focuses on the manufacturing side of the business, at large.

Fashion is one of the least regulated industries, said Maxine Bdat, founder of the New Standard Institute. Part of the reason is that its sprawling supply chain can include multiple countries and continents. As a result, sustainability efforts vary widely. Imposing government regulation would regularize the declaration and ensure that there is no competitive disadvantage in doing the right thing, Bdat said.

While many brands increasingly recognize their own responsibility for climate change and human rights abuses, efforts to rectify the situation have been left to companies and an assortment of non-government watchdog consortia like the Fair Labor Association, which deals with salary issues; and Higg, which deals with supply chain reports. They can vary considerably.

Ralph Lauren, Kering, LVMH and Capri Holdings, for example, are among the companies that have already committed to using theScience-Based Targets Initiative, a carbon emission reduction tool created by the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. But Shein didn’t hire herSenior environmental, social and governance (ESG) manageruntil December.

There is often a knee-jerk reaction from companies against the idea of ​​regulation, Ms Bdat said, noting that many stakeholders were consulted during the drafting of the fashion law, including retail brands and manufacturers such as Ferrara, which is based in the garment district and has approved the bill. But, she continued, even the auto industry, which initially rebelled against fuel efficiency standards, has now embraced them.

The Fashion Act, Ms. Bdat said, is an effort to meet the industry where it is, recognize the good faith efforts it is already making and come up with a common standard, but doing it with bite.

The bill will now pass through Senate and Assembly committees, with sponsors aiming to put it to a vote in late spring, once state budget negotiations are completed. Prior to formally introducing the bill, we assembled a broad coalition of support that includes fashion industry leaders, manufacturers, labor rights activists and environmental activists who are passionate about the law becomes law, Ms. Biaggi said via email.

Although she said she expected some companies affected by this legislation would not initially support these new standards, she added:

Then, said Ms. Kelles, New York could really set a trend.