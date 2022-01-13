Fashion
What are the best self-tanning beauty products?
Want a glowing tan without spending hours in the sun? We may live in a sunny city, but sometimes it’s hard to find the time to hit the beach and get the tan we want. Fortunately, there are a variety of safe and effective self-tanning products sold in local and national stores that you can easily apply.
What to look for in a self-tanning product?
Dr Cathy Milam at Milam Bogart Dermatology said to look for sulfate and paraben free skin care products. These chemicals can dry out the skin.
According to a newspaper of the National Institute of Health, an ingredient called dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is an additive to sunless tanning products that reacts with a protein called keratin on the surface of the skin to produce pigments called melanoidins – your glowing tan.
DHA is an ingredient approved by the Food and Drug Administration in amounts of three to five percent in sunless tanning products. However, aHealthline article identifies studies that have shown a reaction between DHA and the skin, creating free radicals, which decrease collagen production and promote premature aging. It is important to find products that contain a safe amount of DHA.
So what are the right ingredients that we should be looking for?
Look for antioxidants (such as fruit extracts, cocoa, and vitamin E), which can help counter the potential negative effects of DHA. Finding products that contain a certain type of oil, like vitamin E, argan or coconut oil, will also help keep skin hydrated. Milam also recommends wearing sunscreen outdoors, whether or not you are wearing sunless tanning products, in order to protect the skin.
Here are a few locally sold self-tanners to try.
St. Tropez Classic Self-Tanning Bronzing Mousse($ 32)
This product has been named the best vegan self-tanner on the market, according to SHE magazine. The soft foam is easy to apply with mittens and you only need to wait 60 seconds before it dries. It can be found at Ulta, Sephora or Amazon.
Skinerals Onyx Self-Tanning($ 26)
This dermatologist recommended product contains a blend of aloe, Indian gooseberry and Aa berry, fig extract, goji berry extract, green and white tea, and vitamins A, C and E. product is free from harsh chemicals, artificial colors and fragrances. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Self-Tanning Bronzing Mousse($ 34)
Coco & Eve is a vegan, cruelty-free cosmetics company. This product contains antioxidants like fig, banana, papaya and cocoa. It can be applied easily with or without a glove and the lightweight formula does not stick to the skin. It can be purchased on its website, Amazon, or in store at Ulta.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanning Face($ 38)
A formula specially designed for facial tanning, these tampons contain tanning ingredients and nourishing alpha and beta hydroxy acids, which can tighten pores and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It is sold at Sephora and in line.
There are also local salons that sell sunless tanning products.
Lasting looks in Sarasota sells a line of all-natural beauty and skin care products called Glo Skin Beauty, including products to keep skin healthy between self-tanning sessions. Angela Pure Salon and Spa on Lockwood Ridge Road sells natural skin care products, including self-tanners.
If you want a professional spray tan, Fresh living room on Main Street offers a spray tan with a certified organic blend of DHA, shea butter, citrus, ginseng and cucumber.
