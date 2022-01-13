She’s banished from my house forever

A soon-to-be bride is mad at her mother for stealing it marriage dress.

She explained the dilemma on Reddits Am I the A ******? (IATA) forum. The bride-to-be received it motherold wedding dress from the in-laws (MIL) as a gift. But the mother of the bride was convinced that the wedding dress was cursed because the mother-in-law is now divorced. Then the future mother stole the dress.

I’m currently planning a wedding, and we’re both broke college students, so it’s a pretty low budget, the bride-to-be wrote. My MIL asked me if I wanted her wedding dress. She got married in 2019, and it lasted nine months. I would refer to marriage as some kind of internal crisis where she believed she must be married at 40 and tried to make another man jealous. She cried on the morning of the wedding and kissed her boss on the lips in front of the groom. She is now very bitterly divorced but lives happily with her boss.

Hey, that’s a beautiful dress. We’re the same size, and this is from a bridal boutique that I never could have afforded. I’m happy and not at all worried about her failed marriage. My mom told me she thought it was a horrible idea and the dress would bring bad energy. I said I wasn’t into that stuff, and I’m going to wear it.

Her mother accused her of being spoiled and materialistic for accepting the dress.

Well my mom came over recently, and she stole the dress, the Reddit attach noted. I called her up and confronted her, and she said she was disappointed that I was superficial and wanted to wear an adulterous woman’s dress with a failed marriage.

I told her she had two hours to return it or I was calling the cops. She left it intact, but I said she was banished from my house forever. My mother apologized and she cried. She has the impression that since the dress is OK, I am too strict. She said if I had children, it wouldn’t be fair to keep it banned.

Redditors found the mothers’ behavior to be out of order.

Theft is theft. No one has a say in a bride’s wardrobe but the bride, a user noted.

You have every right to ban it, another wrote.

She proved that she can’t be trusted, somebody added.

