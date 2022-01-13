A $ AP Rocky’s flamboyant collaboration with Vans is about to end





Aside from being the game’s greatest animator, A $ AP Rocky has also made a name for himself as one of the most influential fashion designers in music. When he’s not wearing delicious Prada sets, personalized Louis Vuitton and vintage Raf Simons, he’s representing up-and-coming designers like Maximilian, ERL and Stefan Cooke. He’s rap’s own Fashion Killa. As a result, A $ AP has landed more collaborations with big brands than most other hip hop artists, including one with 90s favorite Guess, another with concept streetwear label Marine Serre, there have been. that connection with British brand JW Anderson, and another, which is ongoing, with Vans and Los Angeles-based retailer PacSun. Pacsun Since July 2021, Rocky, named Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has been working with PacSun (Pacific Sunwear of California Inc), which is a clothing brand deeply rooted in a SoCal sensibility – think plaid shirts, striped tees and vests. ready for the beach. He is the brand’s very first guest art director, a role that gives him full control over all of the brand’s collaborations and campaigns. To date, this has seen him design four pairs of flame-adorned training mules in partnership with the Cali Vans brand, which, as Rocky told American GQ in September 2021, saw him “completely reinvent the Slip-On”. They sold out immediately. The A $ AP X PacSun partnership has calmed down in recent months, but the 33-year-old musician-designer has been spotted, both with Rihanna and on a Black Lives Matter walk, wearing a fiery update. from Vans’ Old Skool design with side stripes. Could the black and white canvas sneakers, which come with elongated toe caps and carry both the words Vans and “A $ AP Worldwide”, could they be the next collaborative version? Today the Long live A $ AP The artist has confirmed that the sneaks will go on sale at 4 p.m. on January 14 via an Instagram countdown. Available at PacSun, don’t expect the scorching hot stealths to stick around, especially since they should come in at an affordable price of $ 70, like with Rocky’s previous designs. NOW READ The world’s best men’s sneakers this week The best running shoes for a faster, more comfortable 5K Harry Styles’ Timeless Vans are a bargain at 57

