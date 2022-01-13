Fashion designer CT goes viral with help from mom and Cardi B





With the help of his 60-year-old mother, Hartford fashion designer Travis Dimeer Terry made his mark IEMBE to a new level. In December, he tweeted four photos of his mother Lavern Terry modeling Green anise “Gretchen” bag by IEMBE. She wore a white dress with white thigh high boots, a fluffy hat and a green coat to match the bag. It has gone viral.

The tweet received 80,000 likes and over 9,000 retweets as well as the attention of the rapper and pop culture icon Cardi B, who commented with the emoji sunglasses. His comment received 3,500 likes.

“The funny thing is, this is the third time I’ve used my mom as a model and this one just took off,” Travis said. “I have the impression that if I ever change models, people will ask where my mother is because now she is, in a way, the face of the brand.” Laverne had never modeled before. “I told her that I thought the shoot would be good in the snow and that it should be shot on Pratt Street (in Hartford),” she said. “I didn’t even think the shoot looked good because I wanted more snow, but I woke up the next morning and it went viral.” IEMBE is a black-owned luxury brand that means ‘in my bag’ and offers you to define luxury, a motto we live by, ”said Terry. The brand, which sells bags and clothing online, has saw the light of day on January 3, 2020. And, an element the “Biblical IEMBE jacket “ was a great success. The jacket, which has an Adam and Eve design, with the brand’s name spelled out on the sleeve, has been worn and posted on social media by celebrities and pop culture figures like Jordyn woods, Fabolous, Meek Mill and Jim Jones. Contribution of Amanda Barona “When I saw Fabolous wearing the ‘IEMBE biblical jacket’ with a paisley pattern not just once but twice? It was huge,” said Travis. Fabolous was also the first celebrity to order the jacket. Travis said he was stunned when his friend asked him to send Jordyn Woods the “biblical” jacket. “I was so excited to send him this jacket that on the way to the post office, I wanted to beat the time to make sure it got to him,” he said. Celebrity or not, Travis said he enjoys seeing customer tags and their reactions on social media. “Nothing is better than seeing people shop and be happy with it,” he said. Terry grew up on Barber Street in Hartford and graduated from Clark University of Atlanta in Georgia with a degree in commerce. His foray into fashion began when he canceled a spring break trip to Miami because he didn’t have a bag to bring. With the money from his travel reimbursement, he decided to order bags Amazon, designed a logo and created prototypes to test his own bag design. Contribution by Travis Dimeer Terry “My brother told me that if I was to start my business and make these bags, I had to do it the right way and he helped me find the connections,” he said. Travis said he wanted to create a unisex vegan leather bag. “What people don’t know before ordering is that this is a 4 in 1 bag. Customers have the option of using it as a handbag, backpack, shoulder bag. or just a cover, ”he said. “This design will take over the world.” Handbags have a “Telfar and Hermès BirkinLook at them, according to Travis ‘sister, Hartford firefighter Lanitress Terry. “They certainly sell like them too because they are always sold,” she said. Travis’ goal is to see IEMBE on the shelves of Saks 5th Ave. Laverne said she enjoyed helping her son bring his vision to life. “We always have fun together and when he asked me to be his role model how could I say no? I’m so proud of him and what this brand stands for.” “I have a feeling our model mom for IEMBE is going to change the perspective of being a certain age to be in front of the camera,” Lanitress said. “Watching them change the game and go through this journey together is exciting. “ Travis hopes to inspire others to pursue their vision. A first-generation graduate in his family, he said he mostly hopes to be a role model for his cousins ​​and let them know that you don’t have to be from New York or Los Angeles to be successful. “Just because you’re from Connecticut doesn’t mean you can’t make your dreams come true,” he said.



