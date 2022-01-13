Preview: Michigan State Men’s Basketball Eagerly Anticipates Minnesota Rematch





After unexpectedly taking the weekend off, the Michigan State men’s basketball player returns to action with a home rematch against Minnesota. Hot against Northwestern and Nebraska to start the year, the Spartans’ Jan. 12 game in Michigan was postponed after the Wolverines had players in COVID-19 protocols and were unable to field a team to play in. Big Tens settings. Head coach Tom Izzo said he was aware of the postponement around 10:45 p.m. the day before the game and was happy with the communication he received from Michigan, including a personal phone call from the ‘Head Coach Juwan Howard.

Izzo said the team took time off on Saturday after returning from Ann Arbor in the morning before returning to training on Sunday. While still being satisfied with the communication, he added that he would have preferred more transparency from administrations regarding the cause of the postponement and is not sure when the match will be rescheduled due to the nature of their current schedule. “I’m sorry to everyone, but I’m just not sure we have enough clear and tough rules and I think there should be more transparency on all of us whether we’re vaccinated or not, whatever those rules are, ”Izzo said. The postponement allowed States of Michigan (13-2, 4-0) to maintain an unblemished eight-game winning streak, a streak dating back to a loss to Baylor on November 26, 2021. Izzo said he was not thinking that the postponement had suppressed the momentum. won with their unbeaten to close the year and the team is worried for ourselves to continue in uncertain times. We haven’t won another game but we haven’t lost one either, Izzo said of the recent postponement. We could have done both. Senior striker Gabe Brown has also attested to the team’s efforts to focus on themselves going forward. He said the team were thrilled to play in Saturday’s game, but enjoyed the rest provided and are working to maintain the balance between keeping the momentum going without getting tired. It’s a good balance, but for an athlete it’s difficult, he said. Minnesota (10-3, 1-3) recently stumbled after their unbeaten start ended in a 75-67 loss to Michigan State on Dec. 8. After rebounding with wins over Michigan, Texas A&M CC and Green Bay, the Golden Gophers suffered back-to-back double-digit losses to Illinois and Indiana to start 2022 with a 0-2 record. Izzo said he believes Michigan State has improved a lot since their first clash, but it’s hard to say if Minnesota did the same during the same time frame due to strong clashes against the Illinois and Indiana. Regardless, he continued to praise the work of first-year head coach Ben Johnson for leading the Golden Gophers to a surprisingly strong start and believes the competition will still pose some challenges for his team. Senior guard Payton Willis and second-year forward Jamison Battle remain the focal point of Minnesota’s offensive offense, contributing nearly half of the Golden Gophers’ average points total at 34 points per game. Izzo praised their shooting prowess and noted that the States of Michigan continued their strategy to contain them as they did in their last meeting when Battle and Curry combined to shoot eight for 27 on field. Senior Redshirt forward Eric Curry scored a record 18 points in the Minnesotas’ previous game against the Spartans. It was a performance Izzo admitted had to do with the Michigan States game plan as much as Curry himself. Part of it was us and them, Izzo said. We chose to give (Curry) more freedom so that we could make sure we were dealing with Willis and Battle … It wasn’t necessarily our big guys’ fault, that’s how we decided to cover them. Since playing against the Golden Gophers before, Izzo said the team has mainly focused on correcting some of the team’s mistakes. He listed turnovers, offensive execution, rebounds, defense and stronger closing games as some of the main things they worked on instead of tough preparation. In their first meeting this season, Michigan State dominated much of the game and led by up to 16 points at one point in the second half, but Minnesota reduced much of the lead and in had a much closer game in the final minutes. It’s a win that sums up much of the Spartans’ struggles to tidy up matches, an ongoing trend Izzo has said he’s been emphasizing lately. What you emphasize is what you get, he said. So someone should say focus on a good start and a good finish and then everyone be happy. The state of Michigan welcomes Minnesota Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Do you want the news without having to search for it?

