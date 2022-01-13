Nora Fatehi turns heads in this lovely sequined dress





Nora Fathi is a multi-talented, Canadian-born actress who has captured the hearts of the nation with her killer dance moves in several blockbuster movies. She made her film debut in the film Bollywood Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and quickly spread to films in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Nora has a fabulous fashion sense and her looks are sure to generate a lot of buzz among fashionistas! Whether off or on duty, the star always does her best when it comes to her outfits and her latest look was no different! She took to Instagram please her fans with photos from a photoshoot in her lovely new look and it definitely made me salivate! We’ll take a look: Outfit The diva was styled by a celebrity stylist as Maneka harisinghani and looked exceptional as she struck poses in her stylish outfit. Nora wore a sparkly, embellished mini dress that left my eyes on her! The elegant dress of Yas Couture featured a long-sleeved turtleneck and a multicolored sequined tiger print. Nora’s impeccable figure and curves were perfectly accentuated by the body-hugging fit of this dress. She teamed her outfit with chic, pointy brown stilettos. This stunning, sensual and shimmering look definitely raises the temperature in the fashion department! Makeup & Accessories For her accessories, she opted for minimalist solitary nails from Joy and the declaration rings from House of Midas X Mozaati. Nora’s hair and makeup was done by Marianna Mukuchyan. She went for a golden eye shadow, bold eyeliner, shiny highlighter, and a bright red lip that complimented her outfit perfectly. Overall, this look was the perfect level of glam! Her gorgeous locks have been left loose with a side parting and tight waves. Nora’s remarkable look is definitely the perfect one inspiration for a night out on the town or even a date with bae! To follow @missmalinifashion to find out more about all things fashion and download the Girl Tribe by MissMalini App join our Fashion beauty community.

