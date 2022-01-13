Kim Kitsuragis Disco Elysium Jacket By ZA / UM Atelier

Picture: ZA / UM Workshop / Kotaku

I have been afraid for a very long time that Lieutenant Kim Kitsuragi, your fellow detective from Disco Elysee, a game that I lovewas cold. Revachol is a harsh coastal town, defined by strong winds that carry winter from the water. It rains and snows frequently, even for the seven days you spend there in the game. And I care deeply about Lieutenant Kitsuragi, who supports your terrible drunken protagonist through thick and thin (unless you’re a racist). But as worried as I have felt for him all this time, my fears are now allayed, because my girlfriend bought me ZA / UM Workshops to recreate his aerostatic pilot jacket and it’s surprisingly hot.

I will be totally honest with you. Overall, I hate video game clothing. Tons of characters have stellar character designs with crisp outfits, but these stellar tweaks rarely translate into the real world. Most people just don’t have the energy to take these clothes off. This fact is compounded by the inexpensive materials used for most video game products. Were talking about quality fabrics for Halloween costumes, unsuitable for normal human use in the real world, where things like rain and friction exist. Clothing that is just video game themed is also pretty bad. Look at them Cyberpunk 2077 sneakers, which I despise:

These look like children’s shoes from the Skechers brand from 2007, but without the light stripes. They would be better with light strips. Picture: Adidas

These sneakers are extremely cheesy, with CYBER and PUNK written on either side to goofy color blocking all over the place. Looks like they’re trying to come from the future, but totally lacking in cohesion or obvious functional design. They are my biggest enemy, and I say that as someone who loves absurd sneakers like the Hippie basket 03s, Air Max 720 Horizons (those with the rainbow Gore-Tex shell), and Balenciaga sneakers with big buttocks that I can never afford. Instead of designing a cool shoe or bringing a recognizable piece of in-game fashion into the real world, Adidas made a mediocre shoe and then branded it. It is extremely obvious that this is a video game product, and for that reason, it fills me with disdain.

It’s exactly for this same reason that I love these personalized Pokmon shirts, made in collaboration with Original Stitch, whose virtues I already married. They’re unrecognizable as merch, and many are really solid statement pieces that can quickly spice up an otherwise boring outfit. These are extremely powerful shirts, which I respect deeply.

Enter Lieutenant Kim Kitsuragia, true god of digital drip who has a fashion sense very similar to mine, only better. Consider his huge burnt orange Aerostatic Pilot jacket, well-groomed old white T-shirt, and absolutely amazing brown cargo pants, which taper below the knee. It’s cut clean and functional, as it uses each of its dozen pockets to their fullest. I have been in awe of him since the day he graced my screen and fell in love with his incredible vibes. Suffice to say that, despite my feelings for video game merch, I had dreamed of owning his jacket for two years. Now, thanks to my wonderful girlfriend, I am doing it.

ZA / UM studio produced a small line of Handmade Disco Elysee clothes. All of them are excellent, ranging from a unique Death Cloak, showcasing the game’s iconic thinking cabinet, to Lieutenant Kitsuragis’ stellar cargo pants. However, the star of the collection is undoubtedly the jacket of Lieutenant Kitsuragis Aerostatic Pilot. In two runs, 85 of these jackets were made. The asking price is 399 euros, this is probably the last gift my girlfriend will receive, as they are currently sold out.

The outer shell is made of wind resistant waxed cotton. The interior lining is an incredibly warm pure cotton, set behind a dark blue diamond patterned fabric. It has four pockets, two hidden in the lining (where Kim, and now I keep our respective journals), and two more around the ribs. The jacket is slightly cropped, designed to be worn with high waisted functional pants. The jacket also comes with a unique statistic tag. This gives me +1 bonuses to hand-eye coordination and Volta do mar, a Kim-specific skill never seen in the game. In my testing, it was difficult to tell if these stat boosts are working properly. Immediately after receiving the jacket in the mail I fell down the stairs in my apartment which has not happened since so maybe it works.

A goofy smile, like a serious version of L’Expression. It is one of deep unease. Photo: Kotaku

ELECTRO-CHEMISTRY (PASS, MEDIUM):

Neuroreceptors in your brain contract, sending a series of electrical signals to the muscles in your cheeks. They twist and pull back, placing your face in a goofy grin that looks like a smile. It’s not good.

I live in New York, which has a climate surprisingly similar to that described in Disco Elysee. It is, like Revachol, a metropolis right by the water, which means that it often rains, winds and is cold. The game, which takes place on the edge of winter, is perfectly suited to the current New York climate, so I decided to test the effectiveness of the jackets in keeping myself and Lieutenant Kitsuragi by proxy warm. I took to the streets of New York in the weather below 30 degrees, wearing the jacket, a black cropped top, and a pair of black cargo pants and combat boots. This fit is, other than the crop top, very similar to Lieutenant Kitsuragis, and is a good test.

For those of you who have never been to New York City, the city’s most notable weather feature is its brutal wind chill, brought in by the nearby ocean. When I stood in line for my covid test just two weeks ago, it made me lose all feeling in my feet below my ankles. This was in part due to my poor choice of sneakers, but I refuse to take full responsibility for this situation and instead choose to lay the blame on God. The jacket’s waxed cotton shell is extremely good at blocking wind and despite its fit managed to keep me warm even when fully unzipped, exposing my underdeveloped abs to the wind. The cotton inner lining was strong and stored my body heat extremely well.

Looks like this photo was taken in an abandoned industrial district, which is good. Picture: ZA / UM Workshop / Kotaku

Perhaps the best feature of the jacket in cold weather is its pockets, which are sewn into the cotton lining. These pockets are warmed by their proximity to your body, and retain heat well. This is especially helpful for me, a woman with noticeably poor blood circulation who causes me extreme discomfort whenever my hands and feet are exposed to the cold for any significant amount of time. They’re powerful and rightfully do a much better job of keeping my hands warm than even my winter coat, which just leaves them in icy polyester prisons.

In addition to its usefulness, the detail work on the jacket is impeccable, cementing it as a staple or statement piece in any wardrobe. For those of you who don’t often think about your outfits, most cuts are a mix of basic pieces and trendy pieces. The basics are your basics: monochrome pants and shirts, black shoes, etc. They make up the majority of your wardrobe. These basics are then complemented by a trendy piece, which brings together the whole outfit. Trendy pieces are what make your personal style really stand out. Personally, I like to rely on sneakers and jackets for my on-trend pieces, as they are extremely versatile when it comes to clothing, although I like a good graphic t-shirt here and there.

Unfortunately, reflectors require the worst light on Earth to become visible. Photo: Kotaku

The Aerostatic Pilot Jacket is a gorgeous burnt orange, vibrant enough to stand out from an all-black fit, yet understated enough to serve as a staple when combined with other warmer colors. However, the best feature of jackets as a centerpiece comes from its reflectors, which across the universe are designed to allow aircrews to find survivors of a balloon crash even at night.

The chest reflector has the ZA / UM Studio logo, the right arm has the revolutionary acronym RCM (Revachol City Militia) and the back has an absolutely stunning map of the Jamrock neighborhood of Revachol where the game takes place. These reflectors are extremely cool for me and make the jacket a centerpiece of any outfit. If you couldn’t tell, I really like it.

The Kims Aerostatic Pilot Jacket is not only a great piece of merchandising, but a stellar example of what great clothing can be. It’s functional, stylish, and made outside of the nightmarish fast fashion factory. With the right care, it will probably last for the rest of my life, just like any quality garment should.

I loved Disco Elysee, and Revachol, from the moment I first laid eyes on it. As cheesy as it sounds, the game means a lot to me, and having a physical piece of your world is really really cool. And that is really the key to it all. For all my dips on bad video game fad, if you really connect with a gaming world and want a piece of it, grab some clothes you really like, even if some internet hikes frown on the bother.