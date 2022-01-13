Fashion
Dress well, play well: WST partners with McCann Bespoke – News
WST is delighted to announce a new partnership with McCann Bespoke, one of London’s leading tailors.
The primary objective of partnerships is to give referees a makeover. Tailored dinner and casual costumes, taking style and function into account, have been designed for this week’s three Cazoo Masters referees Rob Spencer, Desislava Bozhilova and Jan Verhaas and will be worn from the quarterfinals of the Thursday.
Other prominent referees at upcoming events will wear McCann Bespoke.
The partnership will extend beyond the referee style. McCann Bespoke also works with players to provide them with style advice and ultimately clothing that will improve their appearance and performance.
Recognized as one of London’s largest and fastest growing tailors, McCann Bespoke has a strong affiliation with the sport and has a wide range of supporters including cricketers Joe Root, Jos Butler and Sir Ian Botham , rugby players Elliot Daly and Henry Slade and official football partnerships. clubs such as Leicester City, Queens Park Rangers and Celtic.
CEO and Founder Neil McCann, who founded the company in 2002, has a long-standing passion for snooker and is excited to be getting involved in the sport for the first time.
He said: As a huge sports fan, this is an incredible opportunity to redesign the one sport where formal clothing is so integrated and so important. It brings together two of my passions in life: men’s sewing and sports.
Every player is a brand, and that can be improved by the way they dress. We want to help them maximize their potential and the overall image of snooker while keeping comfort and freedom as top priorities.
The costume, bow tie, and vest are widely associated with snooker, but we also want to help players create outfits for tournaments that have a different dress code, as well as help them get dressed off the table.
There is a perception that bespoke clothing is very expensive, but in fact our mission is to democratize tailoring and make it accessible and affordable for everyone, and our prices reflect that.
WST President Steve Dawson said: We are delighted to be working for the first time with such a prestigious clothing partner as McCann Bespoke. The new contemporary and stylish referee costumes are remarkable and it will help us build ideas on future dress codes. For players, clothing is a way of expressing their individuality.
In our biggest tournaments such as the World Championship, smart player attire is important as it reflects the legacy and reputation of these events. All over the world, the elegant appearance of our players is one of our great sporting assets and something that young players aspire to. But in other tournaments such as the Home Nations Series and Shoot Out, it is possible to adopt alternative dress codes. We look forward to working with McCann Bespoke and the players and hearing their perspectives as we move forward and look to the future.
World number two Judd Trump said: For a gamer, having a perfectly fitted outfit helps you feel as smart as possible when you are competing. And it’s important to feel comfortable playing well.
Ken Doherty said: When you put on your bow tie and waistcoat, you feel proud to be playing pool. If you are feeling smart, it improves your performance.
Former World Champion Shaun Murphy added: We have high standards and that’s something I’m proud of. Having tailor-made clothing is vital for a player.
About Custom McCann
McCann Bespoke London is a contemporary British tailor who brings style, comfort and above all confidence to his clients through unique, personally crafted garments.
We exist to help people of all sizes with all of their dress requirements, from formal to casual. Whether in-store or remotely using digital sizing technology, we provide personalized apparel, offering fully tailored and made-to-measure apparel with free style consultation and our Perfect Fit Guarantee.
On a mission to democratize bespoke clothing, we make the process of finding your personal style and fit transparent, accessible and affordable. Unlike fast fashion, McCann Bespoke London represents the future of menswear. We are customer obsessed, making one garment at a time, and are passionate about providing our customers with one stop shopping for their clothing needs while providing them with a greater choice of fabrics and colors.
