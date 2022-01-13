Fashion
UConn survives overtime to beat St. John’s 86-78 | UConn men’s basketball
STORRS – The UConn men’s basketball team is working a lot these days. Close games and extra sessions have been the norm for the Huskies since returning from a COVID break.
One game after losing in overtime, the Huskies won one the same way. UConn defeated St. Johns 86-78 in overtime Wednesday night at Gampel Hall.
Playing their first home game since Dec. 18 and their first at Storrs since Dec. 4, the Huskies have scored 11 straight points in the extra session to take control.
Adama Sanogo had 26 points, 18 rebounds, six blocked shots to lead the Huskies. He has 44 points and 34 rebounds in his last two games.
RJ Cole added 19 points and eight assists for UConn (11-4, 2-2 Big East).
Julian Champagnie had a high 27 points for St. Johns (9-5, 1-2), including a huge shot late in regulation. Aaron Wheeler, from Stamford, had 13 points on a return to his home country for the Johnnies.
UConn recorded a record 14 blocked shots as a team.
St. Johns scored the first two points in overtime, but UConn responded by scoring the next 11. Andre Jackson rounded off the race for the Huskies with a three-point game in transition that put his team ahead 82-73.
UConn held a 10-point lead with six minutes left in regulation. But the Huskies have missed five of their nine free throws from that point, and St. Johns made five 3-pointers in the same amount of time.
Champagnies’ 3-point goal with six seconds left in regulation gave St. Johns a superb 71-70 lead, their first advantage in the second half.
I was the one guarding him when he took that shot, so it was tough, Cole said. I’m like Damn, it’s a big blow.
Sanogo suffered a foul with 1.3 seconds left and had a chance to give the Huskies a regulation win, but only made one of their two attempts.
“I was a little nervous. But I had two shots. I just need to make one so we can start extra time again,” said Sanogo.
In a clash between the two best teams in the Grand Est, it was the bad free throws that tormented both sides.
Sanogo was fouled with 14 seconds left in regulation and UConn took a 69-68 lead. He made the first free throw but missed the second. On the other end, Champagnie scored three runs from the right wing to give St. Johns their first lead since the game was 20-18.
It was UConns’ first win against the Red Storm since 2011, although it ended a rather modest two-game winning streak in the series.
With a five-point lead at halftime, the Huskies managed to create some separation behind their big man. Sanogo scored three times in four trips to the pitch early in the second half, helping UConn take a 50-39 lead.
But the Huskies didn’t score any goals for the next five minutes, allowing St. Johns to recover in five minutes.
The Huskies climbed 10 on a 3-point Cole that made it 60-50, but a few bad free throws and precise shots from the Red Storm reduced it again.
UConn’s lead was only two on a 3-point Champagnie with 3:57 to go.
Another Red Storm triple, Wheeler’s, made it 69-68 with just over a minute to go.
After a time out for the Huskies, Cole missed a shot on three and St. Johns secured the rebound.
The slender, long-armed Huskies and the quick, swift Red Storm both exploited their defensive strengths early on.
UConn, facing heavy pressure from St. Johns, returned the ball on each of his first three possessions. Meanwhile, at the other end, the Huskies blocked three of the Red Storms’ first four shots.
Champagnie gave the visitors a 10-7 lead early on, but Husky’s reserves led the charge for the hosts. A field goal practice from Jalen Gaffney was sandwiched between Tyler Polley and Jordan Hawkins’ 3 points as the Huskies scored eight straight points in 60 seconds of action to take the 15-10 advantage.
UConn was unable to pull away but managed to hold onto that five-point advantage at halftime, leading 36-31 at the break.
Sanogo, fresh out of an 18-point, 16-rebound game against Seton Hall, picked up where he left off on Saturday. He had eight points and 11 rebounds in the first half on Wednesday.
UConns nine turnovers in the first half, not to mention Champagnies 12 points in the first half, however, kept the game close.
REMARKS: Cole was honored for scoring his 2,000th collegiate point and Martin his 1,000th before the game. A minute’s silence took place before the match to commemorate the passing of former UConn coach Dee Rowe, as well as former players Cliff Robinson and Stanley Robinson.
Neill covers the UConn men’s basketball and football teams, and he keeps a finger on the pulse of Connecticut sports. For live game updates and more information about UConnathletics, player transfers and team changes, follow Neill on Twitter: @NeillOstrout, Facebook: JINeillO, and Instagram: @NeillOstrout.
