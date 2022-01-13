Defining the future of fashion in Detroit comes with its own hurdles

In the first article in this Detroit fashion series, Detroit built the auto industry, but can it build a fashion industry, we asked the question Why Detroit? and examined the city’s dynamics when it comes to building this new industry.

Here, take a good look at where the industry stands today in Detroit, the roadblocks, and what industry players are doing to tackle them head-on.

THE STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

When you ask relevant people what the fashion industry looks like in Detroit today, you’ll hear them pixelated, growing, but under-recognized and under-exposed. Granted, a wave has started, a movement is starting to form, but there are challenges for a city like Detroit that doesn’t yet have the ecosystem or credibility in place.

Says Cassidy Tucker, co-owner of Deviate, Detroit is currently unrecognized for fashion, which is our biggest weakness as an emerging industry. Trying to compete with established haute couture cities is difficult. The narrative is not there yet for Detroit, we do not have the global eye. Conversely, it is also our greatest strength in that we can develop the industry as we wish – and we will.

There is no doubt that those involved have a passion and relentless drive to put Detroit on the fashion map.

According to Chris Chen, global marketing and brand communications consultant

Everyone wants the same to create this non-traditional fashion industry in Detroit. We’re not there yet, but the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together. The building blocks are now laid.

So what are the challenges and the building blocks posed?

CHALLENGES

According to those involved, the three most important challenges Detroit faces are: lack of programming and workforce development, lack of a complete supply chain, and general lack of awareness that would serve to empower credibility to the city.

Well, start with workforce development.

Until now, relocation to New York or LA has been the route for local talent interested in pursuing work in the fashion industry. Several initiatives and collaborations are forming to change this in order to put the education and the foundations in place to keep young talents here. It’s definitely a work in progress.

Jen Guarino, President and CEO of ISAIC said

While established brands like Shinola and Carhartt are thriving, we currently do not have sufficient programs to support entrepreneurs and start-ups and that is what we are working towards. We have to build the education and the career path to get them there, training and mentoring with a look to the future.

With a mission to provide education, learning and career opportunities, this is precisely what ISAIC was developed for, and Carhartt has partnered to support it.

In 2018, Carhartt donated 12,000 square feet of prime Detroit real estate, along with funds for a $ 1.8 million construction and early sewing machine inventory for the ISAIC plant. This factory puts people on the front lines of new technologies and paves the way for advanced manufacturing and innovation while creating strong career paths.

According to Gretchen R. Valade, Director of Sustainability at Carhartt, “With ISAIC, we share a mutual passion for Detroit, a common vision to support America’s hardest workers and a commitment to developing the workforce. and the ecosystem to develop and maintain a strong and unique fashion industry here.

Many popular Carhartt hats are made by participants in the ISAIC apprenticeship program.

Meanwhile, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM) doubles the future of fashion in Detroit by partnering with Ponyride, DEVIATE and Detroit is the New Black to present Industry Club. This after-school program connected more than 300 of the city’s youth aged 15 to 18 interested in careers in design, retail or fashion merchandising at designers like Ruthie Davis and brands like Moosejaw and Foot Locker over the past year.

Share Shawn Wilson, President and CEO of BGCSM, We are hiring talent and creating opportunities for children of Detroit neighborhoods towards a path of being featured in downtown Detroit and beyond, that’s so powerful for these children and for building the future of the industry here.

Educators are also working to fuel the pipeline. College for Creative Studies launched a new fashion design program this fall. And as part of a unique partnership between business and secondary education, ISAIC has established a special schedule for a series of courses that turn into credits at CCS.

In addition, CCS recently announced a joint venture with PENSOLE Design Academy, a shoe design academy currently located in Portland OR, which will relocate to Detroit and revive Michigan’s only historically black University (HBCU) as PENSOLE. Lewis College of Business and Design (API). PLC will open in 2022 on the CCS campus. Carhartt and PLC will co-create a Carhartt Certified Masterclass to introduce and inspire black youth on what it takes to build careers with Carhartt and the apparel and footwear industries. will be involved in the integration of trainees and will assist certain processes with PENSOLE.

Olga Stella, Vice President of Strategy and Communications at the College for Creative Studies and Executive Director of Design Core Detroit, shares: “This is a big step forward towards inclusiveness that will change the landscape and open up more opportunities. for everyone. “

SHINE THE LIGHT

Design Core Detroit, is yet another entity heavily involved in showcasing Detroit’s design talent. Founded in 2010, Design Core Detroit is a non-profit organization that advocates for design-driven businesses and acts as steward of the city’s 2015 designation as a UNESCO City of Design, a recognition the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization grants to celebrate the unique design industries of some cities around the world. Detroit is the only American city to have obtained this distinction.

Design Core also showcases Detroit designers through its Design in the City program, funded by a $ 45,000 grant from the Gucci Changemakers North America Impact Fund and focused on providing opportunities for fashion designers and designers. accessories, especially to women and people of color.

DEVIATE design sisters and co-owners Kelsey and Cassidy Tucker made it their mission to showcase Detroit’s little-known talent, creating The Lost Artist Collective. Their idea is to bring neglected ideas together and bring them to light via a collection of shared concepts comprising more than 50 designers from Detroit that will be showcased in Union Square in New York in February, something that has never been done before.

TAKE ADVICE

More and more people are taking note of Detroit’s potential. Last year, Gucci teamed up with Tommey Walker of Detroit Vs Everybody for a capsule collection of t-shirts for the Gucci Changemakers social impact initiative. Then, shocking to many, world-renowned label Bottega Veneta presented their exclusive Salon 03 show in Detroit in October, a game changer for the city.

Additionally, several native Detroit designers such as Tracy Reese, Shawna McGee, and Kevan Hall are returning to the city in a variety of ways to honor and train the next generation.

This brings us to our next challenge, the lack of a supply chain. As Detroit gains credibility in the space, opportunities for larger partnerships and funding are expected to follow, opening the doors to improved technology and a more robust ecosystem.

“When Bottega came to town it took a lot of work to put things in place to support a great show,” said Valade. “We’re not equipped with all the equipment, technology and skills to transform something like this in no time, but we’re getting there. “

Stella adds: We clearly don’t have tight clothing, and designers are now traveling between Detroit and New York to find certain things. It will take time to develop in Detroit.

Guarino Notes, The investment Carhartt made in ISAIC is a huge start. It showed the world that the industry is worth investing here. We must continue to find partners to invest like this so that we can identify the gaps and work towards building a centralized ecosystem.

