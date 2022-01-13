S Club’s Tina Barrett blames her groupmates for ditching her because of the infamous red dress

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

As well as picking up on how she came to wear the infamous red dress, Tina Barrett also teased an S Club 7 reunion – with ALL of the original members this time around.

Tina Barrett remembers that iconic red dress from almost 20 years ago.

The S Club singer caused a sensation in 2003, when she walked the red carpet for her band’s Seeing Double movie in a barely visible red ensemble.

The mum-of-one – now 45 – was just 26 when she stole the show compared to her more conservatively dressed groupmates in Leicester Square in the early 2000s.

Puzzled by the legacy the skimpy dress created, the star admits she had no idea her co-stars – including Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearitt and Jo O’Meara – would wear more understated outfits for the big night. of the S Club.

“To be honest, it was like one of those moments that kind of went by so quickly because I was like, ‘What should I wear? What should I wear? ”Tina explained, discussing the revealing red carpet number.















“I wanted to get big, I wasn’t planning on going as big as I ended up somehow. I can’t believe people are still talking about it, it’s crazy,” he said. -she added while chatting with Gareth Howells on The fundamental guide to life Podcast.

With her toned abs exposed and the dress with super high leg slits and asymmetric shoulder detail, Tina’s daring outfit was always going to grab attention.

But the Reach singer hadn’t really anticipated how much – because she believed her band mates would make equally eye-catching creations.















However, while Tina showed some flesh on the red carpet in 2003, S Club guys Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara wore nondescript costumes – with Dancing On Ice star Rachel Stevens opting for a strapless dress in slightly muted satin, and Hannah Spearitt donning a simple pink halter design.

“To be honest, I thought the others were going to dress but they weren’t at all!” Tina confessed to podcast host Gareth.

“They were literally covered from head to toe so it looked even crazier.”















At the time of the premiere, S Club were one of Britain’s biggest bands – the band’s passage on the big screen having released worldwide and opening at the UK box office at No.4.

Thinking back to the band’s heyday, Tina – who knows how to perform with Jo and original member Paul Cattermole as S Club 3 – admits that people today lack “uplifting” pop music.

“That period of time the music was so uplifting and so positive, I think people miss it because you don’t have these fun bands where the music is a little bit ironic and a lot of fun,” the singer explained.















“By the minute we were doing Freshers, which was really, really interesting because they’re eighteen and know all the words. I don’t know how it turned out, but it’s amazing.”

Elsewhere in the audio interview, Tina admitted that the original seven members of S Club 7 were keeping in touch via a WhatsApp group and did not rule out a meeting.

“I have to say some members are willing to do it! For example, I can say who; I know Rachel wants to do it, Hannah wants to do it, I would really love to do it and Brad but obviously we need all seven “, she revealed.

“More than half are ready. You never know.”

