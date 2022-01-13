



2:22 Fashion RX presents ‘Fire & Ice Pop Up Shop’ Sunday in Birmingham Update: 9:08 p.m. CST January 12, 2022

Show transcript Okay hi everyone I’m Fred Davenport with WV Tm. 30 Minute Jazz for Kelly from Bessemer Alabama. She is joining us today to talk about her next pop-up store. She owns 2 22 fashion Rx and Miss Jasmine. First of all, just tell us about the event and what people should expect when they come. Yes, so the Fire nice pop-up store will be on January 16th, it will be a Concordia banquet hall. This event is going to be full of real estate agents and bankers as well as other small businesses across town. It’s an amazing networking event. You can go out and you can sort of plan to start a business with different brains of chosen business owners as well as learn more about different brands and different businesses that are in the city as well as the surrounding towns. . It’s something I do every year. So it’s an annual event and I always love coming home and spotlighting the various vendors in town. So Jan. 16, 2 according to Borrow One. So you said you put in a lot, you did a lot of pop-up shops. So what would be different, how is it going to be different from the other? So I host a year in the city of Birmingham. Um, the winter one is always fire and ice because the fire is the hottest vendor to break out in town and it’s winter. Winter is a little weird for honest business because it’s usually like our off-peak season because we come out of Christmas and Black Friday and Thanksgiving and stuff like that. It is therefore an opportunity for people to feel like they are talking about their brand, to make their brand known and to meet new faces even after the holiday season. Yeah, yeah, you really give the local business owners an opportunity to really, you know, sell their products, you know, you put them, putting them in a different spot line, different opportunities, better opportunities for them to agree. I totally agree. Um some of my vendors are return vendors and a lot of my vendors are first time vendors as well, I like to do return vendors which also gives new business owners the chance to be in. sort of in the spotlight and show what they have to offer all over town, you know, I want to be entertained. So tell us about the animation. Oh yeah, so we have a DJ entertainment tray that will be a uh DJ in the event. Um Chris Campbell, he’s going to be the host of the event so he’s going to host it on the mic, I don’t know, have you ever interacted with Chris Campbell before? But he’s full of energy, like super, super energetic and I mean right on time every year he’s survived. It’s, it’s, it’s, it’s just a good time. We laugh. We dance, we talk and we talk business and we come, it’s like a family reunion, but with companies. Alright, alright, what else about your pop-up store coming up? That you wanted the public to know? Yeah. I mean, it’s kid friendly. We will also have stuff for the kids there. Uh, we also welcome children. So I mean it’s gonna be more Luther King weekend. No one has to work on Monday. So go out, bring the kids for the whole family and have a great time. We’re gonna have a concession stand. So we’re going to have something for everyone. Thank you, Jasmine for taking the time to speak to us. If you missed the interview, we can replay it and get all the details about this event. A great event for the public and for everyone to come out and be a part of you will have a great day and take care of yourself. Uh uh, uh uh. 2:22 Fashion RX presents ‘Fire & Ice Pop Up Shop’ Sunday in Birmingham Update: 9:08 p.m. CST January 12, 2022 2:22 Fashion RX will present Fire & Ice Pop Up Shop this weekend in Birmingham. People will have the chance not only to shop, but also to learn about real estate and finances. There will be a lot of food and entertainment. The event will take place on Sunday, January 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at the Concordia Banquet Hall. The address is 3400 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. 2:22 Fashion RX will present Fire & Ice Pop Up Shop this weekend in Birmingham. People will have the chance not only to shop, but also to learn about real estate and finances. There will be a lot of food and entertainment. The event will take place on Sunday, January 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at the Concordia Banquet Hall. The address is 3400 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222.

