Something blue: Durban woman takes to social media in search of stolen wedding dress





A woman from Durban took to social media to find her stolen wedding dress. (Shelly Lukan)

A woman from Durban took to social media to find her stolen wedding dress.

The dress was stolen from her home during the holiday season.

The one-of-a-kind dress was kept as an heirloom for the woman’s daughter. A Durban woman has launched a social media search for her stolen wedding dress, in a desperate attempt to keep the dress one of a kind in the family. Michelle Lukan returned home after her December vacation to find her house had been broken into and one of the stolen items was her wedding dress. “They took a lot of stuff, but the most precious item is my wedding dress. It was made by my best friend. I kept it for my daughter, who is six months old, and I really wanted to keep it in. family, ”Lukan said. Lukan believed the burglary took place at their Essenwood home on Christmas Eve when their neighbor reported hearing a suspicious noise. The burglary was not discovered until a few days later, on December 30, she said. READ | Bride forces fiancé to uninvite problematic sister at their wedding and hires guards to keep her away The white dress is long and embellished with lace and pearls on the bodice. It has a tulle half skirt with the same lace and beading detail as the bodice around the waist. Lukan got married in 2019. Lukan took to social media in an attempt to retrieve the dress. “During the holiday season, we got robbed and my wedding dress was stolen. It’s obviously something really special, so I turn to social media in case someone saw it somewhere. “said Lukan. Lukan said social media was his last hope after police found no leads. “It’s a one of a kind dress, and I thought I would give it a shot on social media,” she added. Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/something-blue-durban-woman-takes-to-social-media-in-bid-to-find-stolen-wedding-dress-20220113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos