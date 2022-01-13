What does twee mean on TikTok? The retro fashion trend explained





The latest trend to go viral on TikTok is a bit of a throwback or a throwback, or maybe a throwback to the internet and fashion blogs anywhere around 2010. Yes, you guessed it, the new obsession with social media platforms is twee. You might be wondering what twee actually means, so we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to styling aesthetics. If you’re still confused all you need to know is the twee is all Jessica Day is wearing on the New girl. What does twee mean on TikTok? If you were on Tumblr in the mid-2010s, then you would have been aware of the suffocation that the twee’s aesthetic had on teens around the world. Essentially, twee clothing can be characterized as featuring lots of pastel or bright colors, patterns, and a multitude of polka dots, stripes, and floral designs. Aesthetic Wiki describe the trend as involving obsolete habits that become new because of its uniqueness from the prevailing trends. Ozark | Season 4 Part 1 Trailer | Netflix < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> In summary, twee is vintage-meet-school-librarian-meet-9 year old girl. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%;"/> a young woman in a floral dress and a white cardigan stood in a typical street in the city of Boston. She was saying hello to someone on the heights. Zooey Deschanel joins the TikTok trend The Undisputed Queen of Twee Zooey Deschanel has decided to join the TikTok trend by posting a slideshow of some of her most iconic twee looks over the years. She captioned the video. I would like to thank TikTok for teaching me what twee means. Ironically, the sound the creators use to discuss twee aesthetics and show off their own twee outfits is actually sung by Zooey Deschanel. Entitled Why are you letting me stay here? the song is by the American musical duo She & Him. Turns out she’s actually Zooey! Features of the twee aesthetic There are a few basic elements of the twee aesthetic and these include cardigans, belted dresses, prints and patterns, pleated skirts, knits, blazers and raincoats. Twee shoes mainly consist of brogues, moccasins, ankle boots and ballet flats. You can also expect to see cat eye sunglasses, bows, heart designs, berets, saddlebags and tote bags. Also bangs or bangs, as some people call them, although the hairstyle is optional. In other news, 17 funny Alabama loss memes as America celebrates Georgia’s defeat

