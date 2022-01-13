N ° 21 Pre-Fall 2022 Collection





It’s no secret that the 90s were a gold mine for inspiration. Decades later, the individual talents who have shaped a new aesthetic path across multiple platforms remain the touchstones of the undiluted expression of creativity that designers seek today. But while the ’90s are a fascinating benchmark for a generation too young to have known them firsthand, for Alessandro DellAcqua they were true territory of personal exploration; he launched his eponymous label in 1995. He looked at the decade without a filter of nostalgia, reading it as he lived it, as a time when the signifiers of a new style coexisted freely, where the meaning of provocation was also stylish as it was. uncompromising. Engaging in the thesis / antithesis game for the pre-fall was not a trip down memory lane for DellAcqua, but rather a way of finding a synthesis relevant for today between glamor and minimalism, the two engines of the 90s. Versace and Prada, Tom Ford and Hussein Chalayan, Jean Colonna and John Galliano, he told Zoom. The contrasts couldn’t have been more uplifting and energizing. Today, such risk-taking approaches seem increasingly rare. DellAcqua has crossed a male / female border between discipline and sensuality, curbing maximalism with restraint and amplifying reduction with decoration. Sleek red and black houndstooth mohair car coats revealed flamboyant linings imprinted with a zoomed-in image of a punk couple kissing, while a minimal black dress was pierced with spirals safety pins adorned with jewels. On a similar note, the supple male pantsuits were layered with tulle or veiled in delicate whipped cream lace. The figures were suitably elongated and relaxed, slim and slightly languid, the industrial vintage feel of the era toned down by a softer version of provocative glamor. The collection was cohesive and versatile enough to be worn by different genders, with pieces suited to the compelling shared wardrobe that DellAcqua has been offering for some time. You have to get out of the stereotype of a male jacket and a female skirt, he said. Dressing a woman like a man to give her authority no longer makes sense (if it ever did), just like dressing men in traditional female clothes does not mean diminishing their sense of self. When fashion succeeds in eradicating the gender connotation of every garment, then it can be said that we have come a long way thanks in part to the interrogative and provocative seeds planted in the 90s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/pre-fall-2022/no-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos