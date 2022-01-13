Wolfpack men’s basketball wraps up revenge tour against the Cardinals on the road | Sports

NC State picked up an important road victory with its 79-63 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The victory comes as the Packs are second for the ACC this season, taking the team to a 0.500 winning percentage for 2022.

Although Wolfpack’s victory (9-8, 2-4 ACC) was their ninth this season, it was arguably the first time the team managed to organize a full 40 minutes of controlled basketball this year. The win over Louisville (10-6, 4-2 ACC) also serves as retaliation for the Pack, which fell to the Cardinals heartbreakingly to start their conference game on the wrong foot earlier in the season.

With the five-game losing streak broken earlier in the month, the Pack was out of its slump, but their game still deserved a few questions that needed to be answered. One of those questions was how NC State would manage to turn their inner game into attacking, with the team struggling to attack the rim from the paint. It’s an issue that plagued the Pack in their last outing against Clemson, but was quickly resolved in tonight’s game with NC State beating Louisville 36-34 from the inside.

Winning the paint point battle was pretty impressive, but the Pack really shone beyond the arc in tonight’s game. NC State conceded 12 of 25 3 points, with first-year goaltender Terquavion Smith responsible for half of those. Right now, it’s no secret that Smith has a lot of self-confidence, but the young gun continues to prove he’s well deserved. His 24-point performance on that outing was another chapter in his college career success story so far.

An integral part of the Packs’ decisive road victory was the team’s performance in the first half, which ended the period with a 35-27 lead they would not have regretted. Put simply, the Pack dominated the first half despite lacking production from their go-to superstar, red-shirted second-year goaltender Dereon Seabron. What Seabron lacked to score early, 2 of 1 of 4 from the floor, he caught up with him in quick games, amassing five rebounds and four assists for his side in the first half.

He’s been in a few games because Louisville, Game 1 was 11 points, that was 15. You know people are going to plan their game against him, “said head coach Kevin Keatts. He must do something else. Passing the ball is one of them because of his ability to lead and attract so many defenders, you know we’re going to have some open guys and he has to make the right play. He wasn’t making those good plays earlier in the year, now he is, you know. You become a really good player when you have an impact on the game, and that just doesn’t score, and I think that’s what he does for us.

Taking over the game from the superstars, senior forward Jericole Hellems was the hot hand of the Packs in the first half and has remained a staple of NC States’ winning formula. Hellems 12 points in the first half was a high for the team, the senior being a major factor in a 16-0 streak at the end of the period which established the Wolfpack lead that would remain in place until final whistle. Hellems finished the night with 19 points from 70% shots and six rebounds, another great performance for the senior who solidified as a massive team player.

I couldn’t ask for a better player in our schedule, Keatts said. He was the guy who came out with a calm as an elder and kind of got us started early. When you look at his stats, they were off the charts tonight; 7 for 10, 5 for 7 from the 3 point line and six rebounds, 19 points. I think he played like a senior, and that’s what we need him to do in this young team.

Seabron managed to come out of his poor pass in the first half early in the second and was instrumental in helping the Pack maintain their lead until the final whistle. The potential All-ACC first-team contender finished the night with 15 points on 6 of 9 shots from the field while also adding up to seven rebounds and five assists.

Even though the Big Three of the Packs were in full view in tonight’s win, NC State had several other key contributors, including senior goaltender Thomas Allen with his eight points and four assists, second-year forward Ebenezer Dowuona with six important points and first-year forward Ernest Ross, whose four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes were just what Keatts needed from him.

Give Ernest Ross a lot of credit, Keatts said. I thought he had arrived and had completely changed the game with his energy and was playing hard.

The victory is a milestone for the Pack, who have now doubled their number of conference wins in preparation for a formidable clash against the nation’s No.8 team, the Duke Blue Devils. This match kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 15 at Cameron Indoor Stadium and provides a fantastic opportunity for the Pack to show how far they’ve come since the start of the year.