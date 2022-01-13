Mark Tumilty hopes Irish men can match the culture of the women’s team





Building the same kind of team and unity identity as the Senior Women’s National Hockey Team is a priority for Irish men’s head coach Mark Tumilty this season.

SoftCo, which has sponsored the Irish women’s team since just before its historic silver medal at the 2018 World Cup, has just announced that it will now also sponsor the Irish senior men’s team.

Having the same sponsor for both senior national teams is rare in Irish sport and the men’s team has clearly benefited from the women’s success. SoftCo Co-Founder Susan Spence said: We have had fantastic fun over the past four years with the women’s team and hope we can replicate that success. The senior men’s team have suffered a series of heartbreaking defeats and massive retirements since qualifying for the 2016 Olympics. Their attempt to repeat that ended in anger in 2019 over a controversial referee decision to award Canada a last-minute penalty stroke. Ireland lost on penalties and missed the Tokyo Olympics. Three months ago, they failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup by losing another penalty shootout to Wales. Only two players Shane ODonoghue and Conor Harte of the 2016 Olympic team played in Cardiff. David Harte is still involved but was injured at the time. Tumilty said the new sponsorship, which also applies to development teams, will help him gain more experience in a very transitional team. He is also keen to foster the kind of tireless team spirit that has become the hallmark of the success of Irish women’s teams. They have a culture of unity and belonging that we need to work on, he said. You definitely need a little luck too, which they had, but when they got the momentum they walked away with it. They made a World Cup, the Olympics and will now participate in another World Cup. They’re at the top table and that’s the challenge for us to go back and stay there. He said the men’s team faces different issues. Older women run a centralized program, but we don’t. We have guys playing overseas and students in England. Last year we managed the program on a regional basis, this year we hope to run it on a national basis. The sponsorship of SoftCos will allow us to be together more regularly but also to create more background support and play more games. I firmly believe that we need more, to get as many guys to 100 caps as soon as possible and more games against higher ranked teams, to really challenge the players and see what level they need to reach. I have always said that there is a big difference between being selected for Ireland and playing for Ireland and I stand by it. The next goal for the Irish men is a Euro Hockey qualifier in Calais in August. Only the winner of his group will find the Europe A division and France will be his toughest opponent.

