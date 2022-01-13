Isla Fisher, 45, Stuns in $ 1,000 Gold Versace Minidress

Isla Fisher is never wrong when it comes to fashion.

And the Australian actress, 45, looked gorgeous on Thursday as she slipped her figure into a $ 1,000 Versace Jeans Couture minidress.

Isla, 45, showed off her figure in the gold dress ahead of a late-night TV appearance in the United States.

Isla shared a photo gallery on Instagram of her luxury outfit as she prepared for her interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

‘Watch me tonight talk about all things [Wolf emoji]’she wrote, referring to her new comedy-drama series Stan Wolf Like Me.

Isla’s dress featured iconic Versace leather buckles on the shoulders and a plunging strapless style design.

The redhead wore her long locks over her shoulders, sported a soft golden glow, and her makeup included a rosy foundation and winged eyeliner.

The Wedding Crashers star is known for her love of fashion and recently wore a $ 10,000 designer outfit from Fendi.

Isla modeled a pink turtleneck, purple satin shorts and leather heels, and accessorized with a $ 5,100 beige leather bag.

Isla and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2021.

‘Happy birthday. 20 YEARS OLD, ”she wrote on Instagram at the time of the milestone.

“If there comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I will stay there forever, ”she added, quoting Winnie the Pooh.

The couple recently moved to their native Australia with their family.