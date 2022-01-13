Pamplin Media Group – Dress for Success pivots during pandemic to support workforce

From clothing supplier to social and economic justice agenda, nonprofit improves workforce support programs

Dress options for work wear have changed dramatically over the past couple of years with the increase in mobile jobs and the big walkout – and the nonprofit Dress for Success has evolved over time as well.

Dress for Success has seen many clients struggle increasingly to balance caregiving and their work since the onset of the pandemic, often making the difficult decision to quit their jobs entirely when schools and daycares close. The Oregon Chapter of Dress for Success is chaired by Executive Director Sarah Rothenfluch.

“Women often take on the primary role of caregiver because statistically women earn the lowest wages in the family,” Rothenfluch told the Business Tribune. “They’re the primary caregivers. They’re the ones who are lagging behind as we see schools closing again and daycares closing and stuff. Although there was job growth and women got better , unfortunately, it’s going back a bit at the moment. ”

Women, whose studies show they generally take on a higher caregiving role than men and tend to have lower wages for the same work, burn out faster than men in this new normal, according to the economy to research from McKinsey Global Institute in a 2021 study of working women. Often the burden also extends to non-binary people.

One in three women have considered leaving the workforce or downgrading their career in the past year, McKinsey found.

The Oregon Chapter of Dress for Success has pivoted its strategies over the past two years. When collecting donated costumes to help clients prepare for successful job interviews, the organization now focuses on three main elements: work clothes, crash training and a professional group once clients have obtained the post.

“As we know, there aren’t a lot of people who wear suits to work anymore,” said Rothenfluch. “For the skilled trades, for example, we want to make sure that we can offer coveralls and canvas clothing, we want steel-toed boots, warm outdoor jackets that people can work in and gloves. thick. You don’t want to get a job and have to spend hundreds of dollars on clothes. ”

Rothenfluch assumed the executive leadership position of the nonprofit organization in May 2021, having worked for other nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and spending 12 years at the OPB.

Rothenfluch also said that the new nursing scrubs are also in high demand right now as the healthcare industry is experiencing huge turnover and needs. Dress for Success always offers virtual fittings with stylists who tailor clients to their preferred shape, color, size, and needs, all packaged for clients to come and pick them up at their convenience.

“What we really need to see growth, especially for women, is the growth of these top-skilled and highest-paying positions and helping non-binary women and women to go to places where they are. might not have planned to go originally, ”Rothenfluch said. “This is really where we need to see the growth right now – not even the number of jobs, but the ability to keep those jobs through these ups and downs, and the ability to find better paying and better jobs. paid, where they can become self-sufficient and grow as individuals and families, instead of just sustaining themselves. ”

As for the training courses, they cover everything from CV creation to LinkedIn to Zoom. One-on-one consultations can help a client find other career options for their skills and expand their opportunities.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget that not everyone is completely computer literate, there are many different versions of the digital divide,” Rothenfluch said. “In the case of skilled trades, someone may not even know where to look. What websites do you visit, where do you look for apprenticeship positions? Sometimes it is that easy.

Once clients have successfully landed their jobs and worked over 20 hours per week, Dress for Success adds them to a group of professional women who meet monthly to discuss challenges, how to defend themselves and of financial management.

“We have a whole bunch of stuff,” Rothenfluch said. “We need to be there for women and non-binary people where the opportunities are, and we need to open the door to provide ideas and thoughts on how to access better paying and more skilled positions.”

According to Dress for Success, the association has helped approximately 1,100 clients with jobs in 2021 and 1,115 in 2020.

“It’s really important for us to make it known that women and non-binary individuals need to be really looked at when it comes to the workforce, where they stand in the workforce, what roles and responsibilities they are. they assume, and how they profit, ”said Rothenfluch. “When we talk about helping a woman, we are not actually helping a person – think what it feels like for their child when suddenly they feel proud of themselves. That pride and financial independence has a far greater impact than this one woman. work, that’s the big picture. ”

Log In, Clean Up Spring, or Volunteer

• Local businesses partner with Dress for Success, such as Dovetail Workwear which sends work clothes to the association, but it’s also a great resource for businesses looking to hire new talent.

• People can volunteer or donate.

• Dress for Success also appreciates financial donations.

• Learn more on their site