Food glory food: M&S, Tesco lift outlook, ASOS fashion chain in decline





LONDON, Jan. 13 (Reuters) – British shoppers’ desire to celebrate Christmas at home has pushed Tesco (TSCO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) to the top of festive retail, with demand for food and higher quality wine and champagne both helping to improve profit forecasts. The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the weeks leading up to Christmas has left many pubs and restaurants deserted, with shoppers instead turning to supermarket aisles to entertain smaller groups at home. Read more As the country’s largest supermarket, Tesco, sold more than 8 million bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, pub group Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) said sales fell 10.2% during the four weeks of Christmas compared to pre-pandemic trade. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register There was also pressure on the fast fashion front, with the former stock market darling ASOS (ASOS.L) saying its sales, while in line with downward expectations, had been limited by market volatility. demand and supply chain constraints. Tesco boss Ken Murphy said the group has invested more to secure delivery at a time when labor shortages caused by Omicron and higher transportation costs have affected deliveries. Read more “It has put us in a strong position to meet customer needs as, once again, COVID-19 has led to a greater focus on celebrating at home,” he said. M&S, Britain’s most famous store group recovering from a decade of decline, said food sales rose 12.4% from their pre-pandemic performance. two years ago in the 13 weeks leading up to Jan. 1, while clothing and home sales rose 3.2%. Both were better than expected. Read more MORE DIFFICULT TIMES TO COME British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) set the tone for the holiday reporting season by releasing its results last week, showing consumer demand had been much stronger than expected. Read more Since then, supermarkets, sportswear groups and furniture vendors have reported strong Christmas sales, but they almost all warn that 2022 will be tough as UK consumers are set to be crushed by rising costs of the energy, taxes and general inflation. Next and ASOS have warned that they have introduced price increases to counter cost inflation due to increases in wages, freight and manufacturing. German discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have said they will continue to keep prices low, keeping pressure on the industry. Read more Official economic surveys show that consumer spending held up well until the end of December, but even though some Britons kept money while working from home, they are expected to curb spending in 2022 as the cost of life increases. Shares of Tesco and M&S both slipped early in the session as they were expected to improve forecasts. ASOS shares rose 6% after announcing its intention to move to the main stock exchange listing, thereby expanding its possible shareholder base. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Keith Weir Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/food-glorious-food-ms-tesco-lift-outlook-fashion-chain-asos-downbeat-2022-01-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos