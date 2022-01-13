Arkansas basketball wins first SEC victory in Missouri 87-43 rout

FAYETTEVILLE CoachEric Musselman repeatedly said that Arkansas basketball has struggled to play well for 40 minutes this season. Against Missouri on Wednesday, Arkansas needed a strong, complete game, and they dominated from start to finish in an 87-43 victory.

Missouri (7-8, 1-2) struggled to score as Arkansas (11-5, 1-3) kept it on 30 percent shots en route to their first SEC victory. .

“I think tonight we played as hard as any varsity team could play for 40 minutes,” Musselman said. “They played as hard as our team last year.… But I thought there was also joy in their game.”

The rout began early. In the first media timeout with around 2:30 p.m. left in the half, Missouri had a 3-point shot for their points alone. Arkansas, meanwhile, recorded an 11-0 streak.

At halftime, Missouri were shooting just 12% and Arkansas 52%. Missouri’s 15 points in the first half were their second under of the season, just ahead of their 14 against Liberty in early December.

Musselman opted for a new starting squad of five who had never played a streak together: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Trey Wade, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson, making their first start. It worked, as Arkansas scored seven unanswered points and forced a time out at Missouri.

Musselman said the roster change was inspired by his father, former college and professional basketball coach Bill Musselman.

“We went, obviously, with a much bigger roster and a much more physical roster,” Musselman said. “How we got here is because I’m sitting at home thinking about what my dad would do in a situation like the one we were in. Tall and physical, that’s what I used to grow up. “

Missouri was not expected to be a major offensive threat. The Tigers entered the bottom 25% of Division I’s offensive schedules on Wednesday and were the third-worst 3-point shooting team in the country. Still, Arkansas held Missouri 14 for 48 from the field.

Arkansas and Missouri were the two worst 3-point shooting and 3-point defense teams in the SEC. Arkansas shot 4 of 19 but held Missouri at 2 of 16 from long range.

“We were defending like we had to,” Musselman said. “We kept the three and we kept the edge. It can happen. But you have to get the five guys to do exactly what you’re supposed to do.”

Trey Wade had his best game as a Razorback, breaking his record by seven points with 11 minutes left in the first half. Before Wednesday, Wade had eight assists, four blocks and two interceptions in 15 games. In Wednesday’s game, he had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Notae was Arkansas’ leading scorer for the second straight game, scoring 19 points on 43 percent from shots. Williams had his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Musselman and Wade agreed that winning in a dominant fashion was a necessary boost of confidence ahead of an upcoming tough game at LSU.

“We were going to ride with some momentum,” said Wade. “It’s another good opportunity, so we were going to grab it and run with it. We have to keep playing hard and playing smart, and we were going to let the cards fall where they do.”

Arkansas goes to No. 12 LSU Saturdays (1 p.m. CT, ESPN).

