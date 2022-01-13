Fashion
Arkansas basketball wins first SEC victory in Missouri 87-43 rout
FAYETTEVILLE CoachEric Musselman repeatedly said that Arkansas basketball has struggled to play well for 40 minutes this season. Against Missouri on Wednesday, Arkansas needed a strong, complete game, and they dominated from start to finish in an 87-43 victory.
Missouri (7-8, 1-2) struggled to score as Arkansas (11-5, 1-3) kept it on 30 percent shots en route to their first SEC victory. .
“I think tonight we played as hard as any varsity team could play for 40 minutes,” Musselman said. “They played as hard as our team last year.… But I thought there was also joy in their game.”
The rout began early. In the first media timeout with around 2:30 p.m. left in the half, Missouri had a 3-point shot for their points alone. Arkansas, meanwhile, recorded an 11-0 streak.
LAST TIME :How Arkansas men’s basketball lost their third straight SEC 86-81 game to Texas A&M
WOMEN’S CIRCLES:How Arkansas women’s basketball stifled Missouri for first SEC win, 83-73
GYMNASTIC:Why Arkansas Gymnastics is hosting a meet at Bud Walton Arena for the first time
At halftime, Missouri were shooting just 12% and Arkansas 52%. Missouri’s 15 points in the first half were their second under of the season, just ahead of their 14 against Liberty in early December.
Musselman opted for a new starting squad of five who had never played a streak together: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Trey Wade, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson, making their first start. It worked, as Arkansas scored seven unanswered points and forced a time out at Missouri.
Musselman said the roster change was inspired by his father, former college and professional basketball coach Bill Musselman.
“We went, obviously, with a much bigger roster and a much more physical roster,” Musselman said. “How we got here is because I’m sitting at home thinking about what my dad would do in a situation like the one we were in. Tall and physical, that’s what I used to grow up. “
Missouri was not expected to be a major offensive threat. The Tigers entered the bottom 25% of Division I’s offensive schedules on Wednesday and were the third-worst 3-point shooting team in the country. Still, Arkansas held Missouri 14 for 48 from the field.
Arkansas and Missouri were the two worst 3-point shooting and 3-point defense teams in the SEC. Arkansas shot 4 of 19 but held Missouri at 2 of 16 from long range.
“We were defending like we had to,” Musselman said. “We kept the three and we kept the edge. It can happen. But you have to get the five guys to do exactly what you’re supposed to do.”
Trey Wade had his best game as a Razorback, breaking his record by seven points with 11 minutes left in the first half. Before Wednesday, Wade had eight assists, four blocks and two interceptions in 15 games. In Wednesday’s game, he had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Notae was Arkansas’ leading scorer for the second straight game, scoring 19 points on 43 percent from shots. Williams had his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Musselman and Wade agreed that winning in a dominant fashion was a necessary boost of confidence ahead of an upcoming tough game at LSU.
“We were going to ride with some momentum,” said Wade. “It’s another good opportunity, so we were going to grab it and run with it. We have to keep playing hard and playing smart, and we were going to let the cards fall where they do.”
Following
Arkansas goes to No. 12 LSU Saturdays (1 p.m. CT, ESPN).
Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ christinalong00.
Sources
2/ https://www.swtimes.com/story/sports/college/2022/01/12/arkansas-mens-basketball-gets-first-sec-win-87-43-rout-missouri/9072635002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]