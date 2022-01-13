Women’s tennis fashion exhibit arrives at Marco Island Historical Museum | Museums





Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibition at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), Courting Style: Womens Tennis Fashion. The exhibition is free and open to the public, from February 1 to March 16, 2022. An opening reception will be held on February 3 from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The Island Country Club Charitable Foundation is the presenting sponsor. Tennis has been a popular activity for men and women since the 1870s and initially developed as a casual leisure activity that men and women could participate in together at social gatherings. The earliest fashion of tennis developed from styles and fabrics that were already used for other popular outdoor activities, such as cricket and croquet. Just as every decade has had notable fashion designers, tennis has also had its share of trendsetters who have dared to wear provocative clothes on the court. Their daring and striking outfit on the field influenced the change of fashion as well as social mores. From the collections of the Museum of International Tennis Hall of Fame, Courting Style: Womens Tennis Fashion explores this intersection of tennis and fashion. The exhibit includes clothing ranging from the 1880s to those worn by some of modern tennis’s most iconic players. The exhibit also includes dresses, artwork and photographs from the Ted Tinling Hall of Fame Collection and Archives. Tinling designed dresses for some of the greatest tennis players from the late 1940s to the early 1980s. His couture designs were alluring, colorful, groundbreaking, and underscored the player’s unique personality. Courting Style: Womens Tennis Fashion is hosted by International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport,Rhode Island, and visited by ExhibitsUSA, a program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance. A glimpse into the history of Marco Islands tennis will be featured in a related MIHS exhibit. Since the Mackle brothers began developing Marco Island in the 1960s, tennis, fishing, and golf have played a central role in the island’s perception as a paradise for outdoor sports enthusiasts. The Marco Beach Hotel played a particularly important role in bringing tennis to Marco Island in the 1970s, hosting tournaments and providing exhibits and clinics for guests. Some of the biggest names in women’s tennis have played on Marco Island. Tournaments such as the now defunct Avon Cup as part of the Virginia Slims World Championship Series have taken place at the Marriotts Marco Beach Resort (now JW Marriott), bringing world-class tennis to the island. The stars of tennis to play on Marco Island range from Andrea Jaeger and Bonnie Gadusek to Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and others. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 South Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Entrance is free and the site is accessible to people with reduced mobility. For general information, visit www.themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastalbreezenews.com/food_and_entertainment/museums/women-s-tennis-fashion-exhibit-comes-to-marco-island-historical-museum/article_49510160-73cf-11ec-a1d2-eb25c48edd8a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos