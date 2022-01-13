Classic Wildwood Sign and Hammonton Devil Robe





Thank you Facebook for keeping us busy and entertaining! Over the past 24 hours, a few pretty neat and quite different things have come to my attention. Both are offered for sale on Facebook. First, we walk down the Parkway to Wildwood as a bit of history is about to disappear. And by the side of the road, I mean the sidewalk – like in the garbage. It’s an iconic Wildwood Motel sign! According to an article posted on a Wildwood Facebook site, the “Lu Fran Motel Sign” is being offered for sale – otherwise it will go for scrap. Here is what the post said on the Wildwood 365 Community Page: “This iconic sign is less than a week before it ends up in a dumpster. Entrepreneur, Chris Miller, who owns his own business, M and M, would love to see it saved, as did I. Price of 200.00 $ or better deal Original owner sold for $ 5,000.00 Please spread the word so the memories of Lu Fran Motel will survive another 50 years and beyond. A little sad, right? For our other Facebook jewel, we are flying to Hammonton where a woman’s dress is for sale. The seller claims that the woman wearing the dress “may or may not be the devil”. Here’s what the dress seller has to say on the Facebook page, Hammonton online garage sale: “I don’t believe he has any evil powers or anything, but I’m not going to say it. Buyer, beware. He was worn once to a marriage, which ended in divorce. Still, I didn’t. I don’t know if it’s $ 30 or $ 300, given that she chose it and I paid for it I’m sure it’s closer to $ 300. I ask for 50.00. “ You can look at the dress here. Thanks Facebook! If you see any “different” items for sale, please let us know! Send an email to: [email protected] 26 photos of the glorious old neon motel signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ Let’s take a tour of the old and glorious neon signs that still sit atop many 1950s and 1960s motels in Wildwood Crest. Out of season alert! Delicious Cape May restaurants open year round The low season is my favorite time of year to visit Cape May. You’ll find that the less crowded time is a great time to try some delicious Cape May restaurants that remain open year round. Find Out What $ 12.5 Million Will Buy You In Cape May County – 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100 square foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.

