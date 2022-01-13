Danny Trejo makes an appearance in Boba Fett’s book





As fans of The Mandalorian be aware that you should always be mindful of cameos when watching a Star Wars show on Disney +. Sometimes it can be a surprise comeback character, and sometimes it can be an unexpected actor’s cameo. Boba Fett’s book had a major case of the latter in Episode 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa”, when legendary actor Danny Trejo showed up for a few scenes as the keeper of a grudge offered to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) by the Hutt Twins. Randomly, but we’ll take it! Great stuff! Trejo’s character didn’t even have a name – he’s even credited with his Overflowing IMDB much like “Rancor Keeper,” but he still played a key role in the episode. After the Rancor was given to Boba as a gift from his (brief) rivals the Hutt twins, Trejo remained his keeper to bring him down to the pit (what we saw from the last episode was empty, not filled since Luke killed Jabba’s Rancor in Return of the Jedi) and also let Boba Fett know that these monsters have a close bond with their masters. Boba Fett, in the typical Boba Fett badass fashion, then expressed his desire to ride the Rancor. We’ll see how that plays out, but it’s good that he had Danny Trejo to give him the scoop. Trejo has a clear connection with Boba Fett’s book, and it is his cousin Robert Rodriguez, who directed the episode and is executive producer of the series. Trejo has worked with Rodriguez for decades, appearing in directorial films such as Desperado, From dusk to dawn, and the spy on children series. by Trejo most famous character, the deadly machete, was first introduced in spy on children before appearing in a fake trailer in Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 2006 double feature Mill then spin in two solo Machete films, both directed by Rodriguez. In case Trejo’s presence as an unnamed monster fighter doesn’t quite make sense. Who is Danny Trejo? Michael tranGetty Images Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood Trejo, 77, started his career in the 1985 film Run away Form and hasn’t slowed down since, becoming one of the most prolific players in the entire company. That’s no exaggeration – he currently has 419 credits on his IMDB page. The actor has always been something of a folk legend in the film industry; Prior to his acting career, he led a life of crime, drug trafficking and addiction, and has also been back and forth in prison. He even recalled met Charles Manson in prison in 1961. He also worked as a foreman, gardener and salesman in his pre-actor life. During his acting career he was also been a substance abuse counselor and has since become a best-selling author – his memoir appeared last year – and a restaurateur. He currently has 8 restaurants, including an Anthony Bourdain-endorsed Taco restaurant, cafe and donut shop, and several more. Evan romano

