Forget the walls, the Graffiti dresses of Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan are the new canvases of fashion





Bollywood celebrities don’t hesitate to set their own trends. A lot of them just need an excuse to show off their best style and the red carpet rolls out automatically. In a world full of trends to be reckoned with, the art of graffiti has made its way into the fashion world. You won’t just see them on the walls, but Bollywood stars will make sure they are drawn to their outfits as well. Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan have been recent examples of this fad and appear to be just beginning. Malaika Arora was dressed in T for Christmas this year with her family in a Giles Deacon number. The strappy skater dress had an accented sweetheart neckline and the perfect figure of the girl next door, but with an edge. She chose red heels with it and her family time has looked very happy this year. Also Read: Malaika Arora In A Sequin Dress With A High Slit Is An Absolute Show Malaika Arora in the city Among the many promotional events of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan ditched her usual ethnic outfits for an original black and white graffiti dress. We have to admit that this was surely a new take on the trend in her Dolce & Gabbana pick. We haven’t decided what we like most – her dress or the movie yet. Sara Ali Khan in the city But long before Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan wore a graffiti dress, Alia Bhatt walked the streets of Berlin in a similarly patterned Moschino pantsuit. Moschino led the way for this trend and Alia Bhatt played the perfect muse. Also read: Sara Ali Khan in pristine white lace is the prettiest snowflake on a winter day Maybe next time grab some paint or a set of sketching pens and paint the town and your sets white for one straight off the runway and in your closet. Also read: Alia Bright shines brighter than neon in a yellow one-shoulder dress To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

