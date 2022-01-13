Dress for Success Wichita seeks to expand into neighboring counties





WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you look good, you feel good. This is what Dress for Success Wichita tries to do for women who need work clothes. They plan to expand into neighboring counties. However, they need something very specific to make this happen, and it’s not more clothes. Martha Mulnix came for the first time to Dress for success Wichita as a client. She now works closely with the organization as a project manager for the Wichita Women’s Initiative. How Wichita’s Peer Support Program Helps Homeless People Succeed

“Most of the women who come into our program, including me, are coming away from something,” Mulnix said. “Whether you are resuming an abusive relationship and having no clothes on, you could be losing weight or be a new mom. “ It does not matter what income bracket a person is in or where they work. Clients of Dress for Success Wichita are “any self-identified woman, 16 years of age or older,” said Amber Beck, executive director of the Wichita Women’s Initiative. “If you need professional clothing for work, to be able to thrive in your job, or even to keep the job, that’s what we’re here to serve,” she said. They are looking to expand into six neighboring counties, including Rice, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Sumner and Cowley. The aim is to provide their services to women from neighboring communities who may not be able to come to Wichita. Former drug addict turned counselor helps Kansans graduate from high school

Before they can do it, “we’re actively saving money for a Sprinter van,” Beck said. They raised about $ 25,000, about half of what a pickup truck would cost. Or, “if someone wants to give me a van, they can put their name on it, I’d be really excited about that,” Beck said. It’s not just new clothes for many women coming through the doors of Dress for Success Wichita. This is often a chance to start something new with confidence. “It’s so empowering that you can get clothes that fit you, that look good and that you don’t have to worry about the number on the register when you’re done on the phone,” Mulnix said. There are two kinds of costumes for customers. First, they are given an interview outfit, including a new bra. Then, once they get a job, they return to the store to get ten clothes, a bag, shoes and a winter coat. To program a costume, customers can call 316-262-3960. Donations are also accepted to help raise money for a Sprinter van.

