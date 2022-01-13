Arab Mens Fashion Week returns to Dubai with live shows

Ancient ring

As annoying as it may be for those of us waiting for him to finish the Game of Thrones novels, the news that George RR Martin was involved in the creation of this vast action role-player’s world in the third. person in open world thrills players. It is the most anticipated game at the Game Awards for the past two years. And the fact that Martins’ material was crafted by famed Japanese game designer and director Hidetaka Miyazaki (Bloodborne and the Souls series) makes it an even more appealing prospect. The game is set in The Lands Between, which since the destruction of the titular ring and the scattering of its shards, aka the Great Runes, has been ruled by the demigods, the children of Queen Marika the Eternal. Each has one of the Great Runes, which corrupts them while making them powerful (so far, so Tolkein). You play as one of the Tarnished, an exile recalled to the Lands enters after the Shattering, who must find and collect all the Great Runes to reassemble the Ring of Elden.

Miyazaki is famous for its games with extremely difficult difficulty levels, so don’t expect this to be an easy trip. Players will need to develop their character skills and magical abilities to stand a chance of defeating all demigods, but will also be able to summon many spirits, including those of defeated enemies, to aid them on the way.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The title has yet to be officially confirmed, but we’ll (apparently) see the sequel to 2017’s excellent The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild this year on Nintendo Switch. Its predecessor is widely regarded as the best game ever for the portable console. Hidemaro Fujibayashi will once again lead the game, which will take place in the same world of Hyrule (including the sky above), but with a new story and different gameplay elements. Details have so far been kept a secret from the developers except for a few trailers, but they have at least revealed that Link and Zelda will be flying high among the clouds, paragliding between floating cities and exploring landmarks. eerie underground dungeons.

Starfield

When award-winning Bethesda Game Studios (creators of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series) announced that it had created its first new universe in 25 years, gamers were naturally very excited. The space-themed RPG is set in 2330, 20 years after two factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, engaged in the Colonial War for control of installed systems, located around 50 years- light of our solar system. So far, a fragile peace has been achieved. The developers promise that players of this sci-fi epic can create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery as you traverse various star systems. Considering Bethesdas’ stellar track record, it’s hard to see this game being anything but a success.

Gran Turismo 7

At the time of this game’s release, it will be almost five years since we had a new main installment in Sony’s racing simulator series. Nonetheless, Gran Turismo remains the benchmark by which any driving game in search of realism is considered not to be the best-selling game franchise under the PlayStation brand for nothing. What we’ve seen from the visuals of the games is as stunning as you might expect (it’s the first installment for the PS5 and all) and the game will feature the return of the much-loved single-player campaign mode, the car dealership of second-hand and the tuning parts store among the other favorites of the series.

Sifu

The indie developers of the third-person action game Sloclaps look amazing and promise players intense hand-to-hand combat as you guide a young Kung-Fu student on a path to revenge against the Five Assassins who murdered his family. You have a day and countless enemies in your path. For every mistake, time will be the price to pay, according to the editors’ blurb. What this last element means is that when you are fatally injured (which will happen often, the developers have chosen to make the gameplay extremely difficult with a steep learning curve) your magical talisman will revive you. But each time you will age a certain number of years.

It may feel like you’ll have to rush into every fight and keep hammering your many opponents before you get too old, but Sifu is more than just button smashing – smart use of items and your surroundings will be. crucial to your quest and sometimes you can avoid a fight entirely with the correct use of dialogue. And aging isn’t necessarily a bad thing here; you learn from your mistakes, and this wisdom brings greater mastery of your martial arts abilities.

sorry

Another open world fantasy RPG, this one released by the developers of Final Fantasy Square Enix. In Forspoken, you play as a young New Yorker named Frey, who finds herself transported to Athia, a land under the control of the tyrannical Tantas. Frey is greeted as a savior by the inhabitants of Athia, in part because of her newly acquired magical powers. Reluctantly, Frey realizes that she must try to fulfill this role and defeat the Tantas, if she is ever to be able to return home. Its manager Takeshi Aramaki told gaming site Kotaku that Forspoken will focus on speed and smoothness of crossing the pitch.

Dune: the war of spices

Perhaps (it’s) a blatant attempt to get on the bandwagon of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (Part One) success, which many critics considered to be the best movies of 2021, but the strategy game in time Real Shiro Games should really appeal to those who enjoy the political intrigue of Frank Herberts’ sci-fi novels. The player’s objective is to take control of Arrakis, the harsh desert planet that is the universe’s only source of spice, a rare narcotic mineral that makes interstellar travel possible and is the most precious substance known. of man and aliens. To do this, you will need a combination of military might, money and intelligence. And probably a willingness to play dirty.

Knights of Gotham

With Batman seemingly dead and Commissioner Gordon off the scene, Gotham City has become more dangerous than ever for its inhabitants. So, B-List superheroes Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood team up in an attempt to save their town from the machinations of a sinister organization known as the Court of Owls, along with other super- villains such as Mr. Freeze and The Penguin. . Recent Warner Bros. Batman games have always been great, and while the Caped Crusader isn’t the star here, hopes are still high. With the walk-in multiplayer co-op feature, each character has different special abilities, and the fighting skills should help make up for the lack of a renowned superhero.